RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding Him 'Like the Plague')

So far, we have seen zero Democrats, even in Virginia, come out and call for Jay Jones to withdraw from the race. Oh sure, they've pretended to be shocked and disgusted by his texts calling for a Republican to get two bullets in the head and for his children to suffer and die in their mom's arms. Still, not one of them has had the cojones (or the integrity) to demand he step down openly. Even his running mates, Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi, only told him he was responsible for his own words.

Whoopty do.

This has been very disheartening for Virginians in general, that a man running for the highest law office in the state has violent thoughts about half the Commonwealth and not a single Democrat cares.

That being said, it sounds like they are 'quietly fretting' over Jay Jones, worried that he'll hurt the ticket and the party.

Virginia Dems quietly fret refusal to dump AG candidate Jay Jones is hurting party: ‘Avoid him like the plague’ https://t.co/Eb4si3HpFK pic.twitter.com/MtKft2kFuE — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2025

WHOA.

From the New York Post:

Virginia Democrats are publicly standing by commonwealth attorney general candidate Jay Jones — despite his texts fantasizing about murdering the Republican former state House speaker and forcing his wife to watch her children die — but some in the party are quietly worrying that the refusal to dump him will hurt them in November. “If I was a Democrat running for governor in Virginia or lieutenant governor, I would criticize him and separate myself from him as quickly as possible, because what he said was deplorable and reprehensible,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon told The Post. “They should avoid Jay Jones like the plague.”

Hrm. So they're publicly standing with him but privately scared he's going to screw up their party.

Somehow this pleases us.

