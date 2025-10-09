Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the...
After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X and LOL (Cue the White House)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:06 AM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

When we saw Republican Rep. Mike Lawler call out Hakeem Jeffries to his face, we did a mini fist pump. We may also have quietly cheered at our desks before pointing and laughing at our screens like crazy people. 

Hey man, it's the little things that keep you going when you cover this nonsense for a living.

And sure, we see plenty of big-name Republicans railing about Jeffries, but it's rarely in his face ... so this was pretty damn epic.

Of course, Jeffries knew he'd been whooped, so he jumped on X to pretend he wasn't whooped.

Even though he so clearly was.

Some random Republican.

Like, he's not allowed to speak up because he's 'random?'

Hakeem is really embarrassed if he's trying to downplay Lawler this much. And of course, he didn't bother to tag Lawler, but ... 

Duh. 

Bro, we've all seen it.

The White House must have loved it as well becasue:

JE JE JE.

JA JA JA.

