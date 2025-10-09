After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X and LOL (Cue the White House)

When we saw Republican Rep. Mike Lawler call out Hakeem Jeffries to his face, we did a mini fist pump. We may also have quietly cheered at our desks before pointing and laughing at our screens like crazy people.

Hey man, it's the little things that keep you going when you cover this nonsense for a living.

And sure, we see plenty of big-name Republicans railing about Jeffries, but it's rarely in his face ... so this was pretty damn epic.

Of course, Jeffries knew he'd been whooped, so he jumped on X to pretend he wasn't whooped.

Even though he so clearly was.

Some random Republican tried to come for me in the Halls of Congress.



Things didn’t work out well for him. #SaveHealthcare — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 8, 2025

Some random Republican.

Like, he's not allowed to speak up because he's 'random?'

Hakeem is really embarrassed if he's trying to downplay Lawler this much. And of course, he didn't bother to tag Lawler, but ...

Oh Hakeem, everyone can watch the video for themselves — it did not go well for you.



1) you voted to shut the government down

2) you won’t sign onto a bipartisan bill to extend the ACA tax credits

3) you refused to denounce Mamdani for blaming the Jews



pic.twitter.com/pPuit6B7hI https://t.co/qLAwY7EjMR — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 8, 2025

Duh.

Bro, we've all seen it.

The White House must have loved it as well becasue:

ICYMI: Democrats STILL don't know the facts. 🪇



DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN. pic.twitter.com/2ZIhPeojRL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2025

JE JE JE.

JA JA JA.

