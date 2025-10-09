If You Thought Jay Jones' Texts Were Bad, Check Out His Party's Pals aka the 'Loudoun Love Warriors'

In case you were wondering just how insane, unhinged, and dangerous Leftists in Virginia really are, look no further than the Loudoun Love Warriors. Well, Jay Jones and his infamous texts paint a pretty clear picture of how deranged Democrats are, but the mouth-breathing freaks voting for them are even worse.

Take a look at this insanity:

Around the same time Jay Jones sent his violent texts, some in a Facebook group with ties to Virginia elected officials threatened and retaliated against parents and Loudoun County residents who spoke at Loudoun County School Board meetings.



•“Im telling you. SOMETHING has to… https://t.co/CF4YpR8lqN — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 9, 2025

Post continues:

•“Im telling you. SOMETHING has to happen to one of them.” •“Something public and permanent.” •“Lives needs to be ruined beyond repair.” •“Lets actually destroy them. Grind them.' •“Im soooo ready to show up with guns lol.” Some in the group contacted employers to get people fired for speaking at school board meetings. The group called themselves the “Loudoun Love Warriors.”

Why is it that the people who claim to be loving are always the most violent? Is every day for them Opposite Day or something?

Here's more from The Daily Wire back in 2023:

The aide to a Northern Virginia school board chairman, a Satanist, a campaign staffer for a Soros-backed prosecutor, a consultant for a Democrat sheriff candidate, and a local reporter were part of a secret clique that plotted to shield Democrats from backlash over the school system’s coverup of a transgender rape, The Daily Wire has learned. A member of the Loudoun County group also made a handwritten dossier listing the names of 115 Virginia residents, mostly private citizens, who were described collectively as “bigots,” according to photographs reviewed by The Daily Wire. The list of names included additional descriptions such as “pedophile,” “psychopath,” and “antichrist.”

Horrible people voting for horrible people.

Keep going:

Rhetoric in the group’s chatroom was far more incendiary than anything cited by the National School Board Association when it pushed for domestic terrorism statutes to be invoked against conservative parents and other concerned citizens. The Biden Department of Justice used the association’s plea as the basis for a memo decrying a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators [and] board members.” But messages reviewed by The Daily Wire show that in the case of Loudoun County, it was leftists who espoused violence and hate, which they directed at concerned parents.

So, even if Jones wasn't connected directly to the group, it's clear this violent rhetoric was not only flowing, but everywhere. No wonder he thought he'd be ok sending it, he was likely receiving it from people himself.

Virginia Democrats are a danger to the state of Virginia ... and have been for years.

