As Trump Brokers Another Peace Deal, ABC News Reminds Us What Barack Obama...
Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Explain Why the Peace Deal Wasn't Doable Under...
Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the...
After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Put a Biden-Tastic Spin on...
If You Thought Jay Jones' Texts Were Bad, Check Out His Party's Pals...
Mamdani Admits He Didn’t Protect Women From Being Raped in Egypt … and...
Omission Accomplished! TV ‘News’ Outlets Aid the Democrat Party by Completely Ignoring Jay...
COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab
New Tactic to Make ICE Look Stupid: Protest in an Inflatable Unicorn Costume
Son of a Glitch! Mike Lawler Makes Hakeem Jeffries Malfunction and Mutter Same...
Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages...
Dem Cory Booker Decries Trump and Comey’s Indictment While in Grip of Debilitating...

Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent Texts (He Deleted BUT We Got It)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Sane Virginians are getting tired of the mainstream media and even some talking heads on X either completely ignoring Jay Jones' violent texts or, even worse, insisting he was only joking. Right? Because it's hilarious to joke about dead kids and pissing on graves.

At least, that's what Zaid Jillani posted as he talked down to people who are genuinely disturbed by those texts.

Especially parents like Andrew Follett, who just went OFF:

As you can see, the post has since been deleted.

Luckily, the Internet is forever, and someone, somewhere, always has a screenshot:

This is such a bummer because we used to like writing about Jillani.

Follett continued:

Ooh, ooh. We know! Because they're NOT sane.

Obviously, he's done it more than once, or she wouldn't have texted that back.

And obviously, it wasn't a joke.

Why are some people so damn determined to make excuses and cover for Democrats? We don't get it.

