Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent Texts (He Deleted BUT We Got It)

Sane Virginians are getting tired of the mainstream media and even some talking heads on X either completely ignoring Jay Jones' violent texts or, even worse, insisting he was only joking. Right? Because it's hilarious to joke about dead kids and pissing on graves.

Advertisement

At least, that's what Zaid Jillani posted as he talked down to people who are genuinely disturbed by those texts.

Especially parents like Andrew Follett, who just went OFF:

You are a full on liar.



Jones actively stayed hed "piss on the graves" of Republicans and said hed murder Republicans' children because they were "breeding little fascists." https://t.co/vaG0qJnKR9 pic.twitter.com/IyMUfArB0M — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 9, 2025

As you can see, the post has since been deleted.

Luckily, the Internet is forever, and someone, somewhere, always has a screenshot:

This is such a bummer because we used to like writing about Jillani.

Follett continued:

I am a Republican living in Virginia with kids.



I some leftist murdered me for political reasons, like Charlie Kirk, I find it hard to belive Jones would care much.



Why ON EARTH would anyone sane vote for a lunatic who wishes death on children? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 9, 2025

Ooh, ooh. We know! Because they're NOT sane.

What the heck else is floating around out there? pic.twitter.com/QdazjurNs0 — Barney (@hc26234) October 9, 2025

Obviously, he's done it more than once, or she wouldn't have texted that back.

And obviously, it wasn't a joke.

Why are some people so damn determined to make excuses and cover for Democrats? We don't get it.

============================================================

Related:

Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the Way Only John Kennedy Can (Vid)

After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X and LOL (Cue the White House)

If You Thought Jay Jones' Texts Were Bad, Check Out His Party's Pals aka the 'Loudoun Love Warriors'

¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking

RUH-ROH RAGGY! Sounds Like Some Dems Are Quietly FRETTING Over Jay Jones (Avoiding Him 'Like the Plague')

============================================================