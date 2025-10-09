Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out There Were MORE (Pic)

What's one of our favorite sayings around these here parts? Oh yeah, that's right ...

Keep your sense of humor and stay out of jail.

Wait, not that one. Never squat in spurs? No no.

Oh yeah, it's 'When people show you who they really are, believe them.' And wow, Virginia Democrats have really, really, REALLY been showing us who they are, and let's just say, it ain't great. From the unhinged, threatening texts of their AG candidate to the original racist sign we saw a Spanberger doorknocker holding to harass Winsome Sears, Democrats have done themselves no favors. Suppose when you're just that filled with hate, it can't help but ooze out here and there.

Ugly inside and out.

About that sign, you guys remember it, yes? An old white leftist woman was holding it, and it said Winsome couldn't share her water fountain if she wouldn't let men in girls' bathrooms - it was pretty damn shocking at the time. Welp, turns out that wasn't the only racist AF, Jim Crow sign the Democrats created to harass Winsome:

It wasn’t a one-off… we’ve confirmed that @wofava “We of Action Virginia” also had a Trans Bathrooms vs Segregated Water Fountains sign in May 2025 at a roadside protest, not just the racist sign in Arlington, VA in August 2025



“It’s not about the bathrooms… it wasn’t about… https://t.co/KZH2FuE3RK pic.twitter.com/Fwr2ZXr4F4 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 9, 2025

Post continues:

“It’s not about the bathrooms… it wasn’t about the water fountains”

From now on, every time a Democrat tries to convince us that the parties magically switched, we are going to break out these pictures. The parties never switched; Democrats just got better at hiding their racism. Until a black woman decided to run for governor in Virginia.

This is who they are.

