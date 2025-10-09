Karoline Leavitt Shares the Latest Evidence That Trump Declaring Antifa a Domestic Terror...
As Trump Brokers Another Peace Deal, ABC News Reminds Us What Barack Obama...
Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent...
Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Explain Why the Peace Deal Wasn't Doable Under...
Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the...
After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Put a Biden-Tastic Spin on...
If You Thought Jay Jones' Texts Were Bad, Check Out His Party's Pals...
Mamdani Admits He Didn't Protect Women From Being Raped in Egypt … and...
Omission Accomplished! TV 'News' Outlets Aid the Democrat Party by Completely Ignoring Jay...
COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab
New Tactic to Make ICE Look Stupid: Protest in an Inflatable Unicorn Costume

Democrat Harpy Defends Katie Porter's Unhinged Abuse of Staffer Because She's a WOMAN and Yeah ... NO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on October 09, 2025
Imgflip

As Twitchy readers know, Katie Porter is an angry, dangerous, unhinged, nutbag of a woman who seems to think that somehow qualifies her to run for governor of California. Ironically, we agree with her, but we disagree with how she treated her staff during an interview.

Plus, we remember that one time she was rumored to have dumped hot mashed potatoes on her husband.

Democrats have a real problem with dangerous people in their party. We've always known they were off, but their behavior after Trump's second win has just proven they're getting worse. Seriously, how could anyone defend Porter's behavior otherwise?

Case in point.

Yes, the only reason people think Porter is an unhinged loon is because she's a woman and BTW, it's ok since a man has probably been way meaner to her.

Or something.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Oh, also, her bio says she will not be intimidated by Trump. Heh.

But Truuuump.

It's what their party has always been, we're just seeing it more vividly now.

