Democrat Harpy Defends Katie Porter's Unhinged Abuse of Staffer Because She's a WOMAN and Yeah ... NO

As Twitchy readers know, Katie Porter is an angry, dangerous, unhinged, nutbag of a woman who seems to think that somehow qualifies her to run for governor of California. Ironically, we agree with her, but we disagree with how she treated her staff during an interview.

Advertisement

Plus, we remember that one time she was rumored to have dumped hot mashed potatoes on her husband.

Democrats have a real problem with dangerous people in their party. We've always known they were off, but their behavior after Trump's second win has just proven they're getting worse. Seriously, how could anyone defend Porter's behavior otherwise?

Case in point.

As a democrat I'm pissed at this organized attack on Katie Porter, why would you do that to one of our most effective weapons? So she yelled at a staffer, IDGAF b/c i'm sure that staffer has heard and experienced much worse working for a male — Pithy Galore (@Pithy_Galore) October 8, 2025

Yes, the only reason people think Porter is an unhinged loon is because she's a woman and BTW, it's ok since a man has probably been way meaner to her.

Or something.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Oh, also, her bio says she will not be intimidated by Trump. Heh.

I have never once had a male boss yell at me or treat me bad. I have had two female bosses that were petty tyrants. This view just isn't chalking up on the experience scale with me and many women I know. — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) October 9, 2025

That's right lady you trade those morals for power! — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 9, 2025

The odds of a male boss yelling at their female subordinate is next to zero due to HUGE liability risk. Stop pretending you know what you are talking about. — AZchilly (@AZchilly) October 9, 2025

I work in a support role in a high stress, high stakes industry. In my JOB INTERVIEW they made a point to talk about that there would be times where coworkers might shout & be rude.



I've been here more than 20 years and never been spoken to like Katie Porter does. — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) October 9, 2025

But Truuuump.

As an ex-democrat this is why I left the party. Unhinged nasty people. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) October 9, 2025

It's what their party has always been, we're just seeing it more vividly now.

============================================================

Related:

Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent Texts (He Deleted BUT We Got It)

Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the Way Only John Kennedy Can (Vid)

After Getting Absolutely REKT by a Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries WHINES on X and LOL (Cue the White House)

If You Thought Jay Jones' Texts Were Bad, Check Out His Party's Pals aka the 'Loudoun Love Warriors'

¡Olé! BAHAHAAAA! The White House Just UPPED Their Sombrero Meme Game and CUE the Lefty Shrieking

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.