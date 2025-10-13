Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse...
The Jaw-Dropping Moment When Trump's Plane Landed In Israel
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist...
THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing...
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?
'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...
Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and...
Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've...
'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Cea...
VIP
It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After Jerusalem Post...
Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends...
'How Pathetic'! Miranda Devine Torches Antony Blinken's Attempt to Credit Team Biden for...

Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on October 13, 2025
meme

The only thing that makes Lefties madder than getting made fun of is when someone on the Right gets made fun of and they don't get mad. Ok, so that's not fair, Trump basically saying ANYTHING makes these rage-donkeys rage, but when someone like Pam Bondi can actually laugh at herself, well, that's not acceptable either.

Advertisement

How dare she not be CRUSHED entirely that SNL made fun of her?!

SURELY SHE KNOWS THEY HATE HER, RIGHT?!

Poor Lefties. So much of their platform is about wishing horrible things on people they disagree with. What a horrible way to exist, you know?

They can't understand that people on the Right aren't quite as thin-skinned as they are. Heck, we can't be. Otherwise, they'd have destroyed us decades ago.

It's weird, right?

BLAST YOU AND YOUR STRONG SENSE OF SELF-WORTH!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

No, no, he should keep posting. There's so much Twitchy fodder here! Heh.

============================================================

Related:

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)

Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL

It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After Jerusalem Post Called Trump a Peacemaker

Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started

'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist Post About Wages and Benefits
Sam J.
Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse and LOL, WE Are Here For It
Sam J.
THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing We've Heard Yet
Sam J.
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?
Doug P.
'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement