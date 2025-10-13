Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH

The only thing that makes Lefties madder than getting made fun of is when someone on the Right gets made fun of and they don't get mad. Ok, so that's not fair, Trump basically saying ANYTHING makes these rage-donkeys rage, but when someone like Pam Bondi can actually laugh at herself, well, that's not acceptable either.

How dare she not be CRUSHED entirely that SNL made fun of her?!

SURELY SHE KNOWS THEY HATE HER, RIGHT?!

Poor Lefties. So much of their platform is about wishing horrible things on people they disagree with. What a horrible way to exist, you know?

DNC talking heads trying to explain to people on the right why they should be triggered about stuff like they would be if it happened to them is one of my favorite genres pic.twitter.com/LUZb5f7bHT — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 13, 2025

They can't understand that people on the Right aren't quite as thin-skinned as they are. Heck, we can't be. Otherwise, they'd have destroyed us decades ago.

You’re so mad she’s not mad. 😂 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 13, 2025

It's weird, right?

BLAST YOU AND YOUR STRONG SENSE OF SELF-WORTH!

Why are you mad that they’re not mad like Charlie wasn’t about South Park? Let me guess, you wouldn’t care if they departed this earth too? — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 13, 2025

What are you even laughing at? Mocking people’s appearance because they look cool?



Wow, cons totally owned — Chris (@chriswithans) October 13, 2025

No, we’re laughing at YOU on the left. Because you are pathetic.



And the fact that people like Pam Bondi and almost everybody else in the Trump administration is much better at this sort of humor than you whiners on the left is showing. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 13, 2025

No, no, he should keep posting. There's so much Twitchy fodder here! Heh.

