REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist Post About Wages and Benefits

Wait, you mean a leftist rag focusing on culture or something pays their Managing Editor what looks like the a fairly average salary with benefits?! SAY IT AIN'T SO. Don't they know that people who write for a living should make so much more?

Advertisement

Hey wait ...

JUST KIDDING.

We're happy with our Snickers Bars and Tab soda.

Apparently, though, she is not happy with pay and benefits for a job that far too many people do for free:

what a f**king joke lol pic.twitter.com/ZxVtPqFCRQ — Kaitlyn Tiffany (@kait_tiffany) October 11, 2025

This post went viral because people won't stop making fun of her for it.

just learning now that people are trying to “dunk” on me for suggesting a magazine should pay its workers fairly. so interesting, you guys are getting smarter all the time — Kaitlyn Tiffany (@kait_tiffany) October 12, 2025

And she's not happy about it.

Heh.

They’ll get a thousand applications for that job. At least. Be grateful it’s not an unpaid internship. — Chris (@chriswithans) October 12, 2025

Bingo.

Not everyone can be funded by the widow of a billionaire, toots. — Sir Harry Flashman (@RealHarryFlash) October 12, 2025

Ouch. And yeah, toots.

"Elite" overproduction meets supply and demand — Ed Maguire (@eemaguire) October 13, 2025

This. Right. Here.

Seems decent for a managing editor at a well respected journal that would offer connections and a step up the ladder. If you're just starting out, this is a great job. Hope whoever gets it appreciates it. — Kristen Simental (@kris10simental) October 12, 2025

Yup.

This is actually higher than I expected for a niche publication in a dying industry — BlueOysterCargoCult (@Ambavalent2964) October 13, 2025

Also, a good point.

There are so many writers out there who would just be grateful for the gig, not to mention the benefits. You can always tell when someone has had things a LITTLE too easy.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing We've Heard Yet

Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)

Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL

It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After the Jerusalem Post Called Trump a Peacemaker

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.