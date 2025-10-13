Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse...
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist Post About Wages and Benefits

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on October 13, 2025
Imgflip

Wait, you mean a leftist rag focusing on culture or something pays their Managing Editor what looks like the a fairly average salary with benefits?! SAY IT AIN'T SO. Don't they know that people who write for a living should make so much more?

Hey wait ...

JUST KIDDING.

We're happy with our Snickers Bars and Tab soda. 

Apparently, though, she is not happy with pay and benefits for a job that far too many people do for free:

This post went viral because people won't stop making fun of her for it.

And she's not happy about it.

Heh.

Bingo.

Ouch. And yeah, toots.

This. Right. Here.

Yup.

Also, a good point.

There are so many writers out there who would just be grateful for the gig, not to mention the benefits. You can always tell when someone has had things a LITTLE too easy.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

