HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to...
VIP
Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen...
Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...
Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and...
Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Pro...
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'
Middle East ‘Expert’ Harry Sisson Says Trump’s Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Is Doomed to...
Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing...
VIP
NBC News: ‘Man’ Arrested for Threatening ‘Conservative Influencer Who Has Deep Ties to...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Dem Chris Murphy Pushes ‘No Kings’ Protest Rallies After Trump’s Non-Authoritarian Gaza Ce...

GRRL, BYE! Kamala Harris Pats Herself on the Back in LAUGHABLE Ceasefire Statement and HELLO ROAST-Fest

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

'Oh good, Kamala Harris crawled out from under her joyless joy to grace us with a statement that's equal parts horse-crap and selective amnesia,' said no one, ever. In a post that's already racking up more eye-rolls than likes, Kamala gushes about the 'long-awaited moments of joy' from a Gaza ceasefire that freed 20 Israeli hostages and kicked some desperately needed relief to Palestinian families – you know, the kind of diplomacy her old boss Joe Biden spent four years fumbling like a kid with a hot potato. 

Advertisement

But here's the kicker: She 'commends the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team.' Wow, Kamala – bold of you to praise 'the President' without dropping his name. Is it Biden? Obama? The ghost of Jimmy Carter? (bad visual, sorry).

Nah, we all know it's Donald J. Trump, the dealmaker bada*s who's turning the Middle East into his personal Nobel scrapbook faster than you can say 'unburdened by what has been.'

Man, we do NOT miss this.

Take a look:

Gag us with a spoon.

LONG LIVE THE 80s!

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Say his NAME, Kammy.

Recommended

Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'
Sam J.
Advertisement

We made the same face.

Look, Kamala, we get it – the spotlight's harsh when you're yesterday's news, hawking your '107 Days' memoir to crickets. But if you're gonna photobomb Trump's triumph, own it. Say the name. Give credit where it's due. Or better yet, take a cue from the X trolls: Shut it and let the peacemakers peacemake. Trump's approval is soaring, the hostages are home, and Gaza's got a breather – all without a single cackle. That's the real unburdening.

============================================================

Related:

Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse and LOL, WE Are Here For It

Advertisement

REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist Post About Wages and Benefits

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing We've Heard Yet

Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

GAZA ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You
Sam J.
Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak to Care
justmindy
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'
Gordon K
Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and Harris Couldn't Even Dream Of
justmindy
Middle East ‘Expert’ Harry Sisson Says Trump’s Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Is Doomed to Fail
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello' Sam J.
Advertisement