GRRL, BYE! Kamala Harris Pats Herself on the Back in LAUGHABLE Ceasefire Statement and HELLO ROAST-Fest

'Oh good, Kamala Harris crawled out from under her joyless joy to grace us with a statement that's equal parts horse-crap and selective amnesia,' said no one, ever. In a post that's already racking up more eye-rolls than likes, Kamala gushes about the 'long-awaited moments of joy' from a Gaza ceasefire that freed 20 Israeli hostages and kicked some desperately needed relief to Palestinian families – you know, the kind of diplomacy her old boss Joe Biden spent four years fumbling like a kid with a hot potato.

But here's the kicker: She 'commends the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team.' Wow, Kamala – bold of you to praise 'the President' without dropping his name. Is it Biden? Obama? The ghost of Jimmy Carter? (bad visual, sorry).

Nah, we all know it's Donald J. Trump, the dealmaker bada*s who's turning the Middle East into his personal Nobel scrapbook faster than you can say 'unburdened by what has been.'

Man, we do NOT miss this.

Take a look:

My statement on the ceasefire in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/5yx2S37eiD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2025

Gag us with a spoon.

LONG LIVE THE 80s!

Something is missing here but can’t put a finger on it.. https://t.co/hka54tM2wD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Say his NAME, Kammy.

Thank you @POTUS President Trump for completely demolishing and defeating Kamala Harris in a HUGE landslide.



He is the reason the hostages are free. Trump is the only one who could have done it.



THE President of Peace. TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/sCTpmeYk3t — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 14, 2025

It took you all day to draft this garbage and you couldn't bother saying his name. As petty as it gets.



Who are you thankful to Kamala? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 14, 2025

It turns out both Israelis and Palestinians are better off under a Trump presidency. And you can’t even say his name. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) October 14, 2025

We made the same face.

Look, Kamala, we get it – the spotlight's harsh when you're yesterday's news, hawking your '107 Days' memoir to crickets. But if you're gonna photobomb Trump's triumph, own it. Say the name. Give credit where it's due. Or better yet, take a cue from the X trolls: Shut it and let the peacemakers peacemake. Trump's approval is soaring, the hostages are home, and Gaza's got a breather – all without a single cackle. That's the real unburdening.

