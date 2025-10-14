RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate

Stephen Miller has been busy on X this morning, making time to comment on horrible posts shared by horrible people. Or at least the horrible people on their horrible social media teams ... either way, we know these posts are making it back to the people they represent.

And it's a beautiful thing.

Virginians have been wondering whether the Trump administration will get involved in the crazy-heated elections here; we suppose the fact that Miller is chiming in fairly consistently on Jay Jones's and now Abigail Spanberger's posts is a good indicator that they are watching and ARE INVOLVED.

For example, Abby posted for like the 1000th time that she's a mom of three daughters in Virginia public schools ...

I’m Abigail Spanberger — a mom of 3 daughters in Virginia public schools, former federal agent, and former CIA case officer.



I’m running for Governor to lower costs, strengthen our public schools, and keep our communities safe. Most importantly, I will always put Virginia first. — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) October 14, 2025

If you follow her ridiculous account, you have this post literally over and over again. We suppose someone somewhere on her crap social media team thinks this resonates well.

The fact that she refuses to say she won't allow men in girls' locker rooms and bathrooms (not to mention she refuses to call on Jones to withdraw from the race entirely) pretty much negates the whole concerned mom act, but we digress.

Stephen Miller, on the other hand, did NOT:

Your running mate supports murder. https://t.co/OSsFbMB20R — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 14, 2025

Yes. Yes, he does. And even more specifically, he supports the murder of children.

Supporting murdering the CHILDREN of Republicans an attempt to teach us a lesson... pic.twitter.com/LybUkoSOIi — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 14, 2025

That Abigail Spanberger won't denounce her running mate's texts for murders, means that she condones them. — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 14, 2025

Pretty much.

Jay is Abigail Spanberger’s ride or die. pic.twitter.com/FuUMiv3YOr — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) October 14, 2025

Jay is her Wingman.

Her pal.

And she's standing behind him and his awful texts, WHICH should be disqualifying ... but since there is a D by their names, it's not.

Crazy stuff, right?

