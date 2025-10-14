Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him...
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Stephen Miller has been busy on X this morning, making time to comment on horrible posts shared by horrible people. Or at least the horrible people on their horrible social media teams ... either way, we know these posts are making it back to the people they represent. 

And it's a beautiful thing.

Virginians have been wondering whether the Trump administration will get involved in the crazy-heated elections here; we suppose the fact that Miller is chiming in fairly consistently on Jay Jones's and now Abigail Spanberger's posts is a good indicator that they are watching and ARE INVOLVED.

For example, Abby posted for like the 1000th time that she's a mom of three daughters in Virginia public schools ...

If you follow her ridiculous account, you have this post literally over and over again. We suppose someone somewhere on her crap social media team thinks this resonates well.

The fact that she refuses to say she won't allow men in girls' locker rooms and bathrooms (not to mention she refuses to call on Jones to withdraw from the race entirely) pretty much negates the whole concerned mom act, but we digress.

Stephen Miller, on the other hand, did NOT:

Yes. Yes, he does. And even more specifically, he supports the murder of children.

Pretty much.

Jay is her Wingman.

Her pal.

And she's standing behind him and his awful texts, WHICH should be disqualifying ... but since there is a D by their names, it's not.

Crazy stuff, right?

