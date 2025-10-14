Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS

Before any of you remind us —yes, we know —Joe Biden likely doesn't even know X exists, let alone write posts that actually make sense on the platform, BUT since it represents him, we'll go with it. Our guess is that his handlers told the one intern he has left what he would probably want to say, and she went with it.

This is pretty tone-deaf, even for ol' Joe.

I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come – for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 13, 2025

Post continues:

... get the chance to rebuild their lives. The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line. Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety.

Look at him trying to somehow take credit for what Trump got done in ten months.

Joe.

Bro.

Or, Joe's intern. We all know better.

C'mon, man.

Note: We will give him a teensy bit of kudos for actually mentioning Trump's name in his post. Other Democrats, not so much.

“Thank you President Trump” is all you needed to post. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2025

Your administration worked relentlessly against everyone. And you misspelled, “thank you, President Trump” — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) October 14, 2025

Nice TRY, President Auto Pen… but EVERYONE knows this historic peace breakthrough happened ONLY because of the STRONG and DECISIVE leadership of PRESIDENT TRUMP.



The Trump Administration got it DONE… after YEARS of Biden WEAKNESS, confusion, and total FAILURE. When Trump… pic.twitter.com/WPvjaa6mZN — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 13, 2025

Go back to sleep. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 14, 2025

He really should just focus on what he does well.

