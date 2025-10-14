RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her...
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on October 14, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Before any of you remind us —yes, we know —Joe Biden likely doesn't even know X exists, let alone write posts that actually make sense on the platform, BUT since it represents him, we'll go with it. Our guess is that his handlers told the one intern he has left what he would probably want to say, and she went with it.

This is pretty tone-deaf, even for ol' Joe.

Post continues:

... get the chance to rebuild their lives.

The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line.

Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety.

Look at him trying to somehow take credit for what Trump got done in ten months. 

Joe. 

Bro. 

Or, Joe's intern. We all know better. 

C'mon, man.

Note: We will give him a teensy bit of kudos for actually mentioning Trump's name in his post. Other Democrats, not so much.

He really should just focus on what he does well.

============================================================

