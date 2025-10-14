Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other

Big thanks to The New York Times for reminding us all that the mainstream media still sucks a whole lot. In fact, they only seem to get suckier as the Trump administration enters the '4th Quarter' of the first year of his second term.

Apparently, they spoke with an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation, who said that Trump's DOJ doesn't like each other.

If there's no drama, we can always count on our pals in the crap media to lie and create it.

Hey @FBIDirectorKash - the failing New York Times says we don’t like each other. Guess we’ll have to stop hanging out after work? Those dummies. Virtually every part of their “reporting” is exaggerated or fabricated, per usual. If it wasn’t for Wordle, nobody would subscribe. — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) October 13, 2025

We love Wordle.

This must've stung quite a bit because the New York Times snapped at Todd:

The Times's article is based on conversations with seven current and former administration officials with direct knowledge of the working relationships inside the Justice Department. We are confident in our reporting. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) October 13, 2025

Ooooh, officials. Well, that makes it better.

Or ... not.

Dan Bongino with the one-two.

I have DIRECT knowledge and can state, with certainty, that your story is trash. https://t.co/qXnOaZNAQK — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 14, 2025

What he said.

Ouch.

I am 100% certain that the New York Times is GARBAGE. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 14, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

