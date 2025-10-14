YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among...
Liberal Media Forced to Sing Trump's Praises
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanber...
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her...
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him...
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to...
VIP
Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen...
GRRL, BYE! Kamala Harris Pats Herself on the Back in LAUGHABLE Ceasefire Statement...
Western Europe’s Epic Faceplant: Geopolitically Irrelevant, Morally Bankrupt, and Too Weak...
Cathy Young and The Bulwark's Bitter Spin: Twisting a Peace Deal Biden and...
Law School’s ‘Generous’ Scholarships Magically Match Trump’s $50K Federal Loan Cap
Heckle Spectacle: Theatre Major Zohran Mamdani’s Cringey Rally Plagued With Production Pro...
John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'

Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on October 14, 2025

Big thanks to The New York Times for reminding us all that the mainstream media still sucks a whole lot. In fact, they only seem to get suckier as the Trump administration enters the '4th Quarter' of the first year of his second term.

Advertisement

Apparently, they spoke with an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation, who said that Trump's DOJ doesn't like each other.

If there's no drama, we can always count on our pals in the crap media to lie and create it.

We love Wordle.

This must've stung quite a bit because the New York Times snapped at Todd:

Ooooh, officials. Well, that makes it better.

Or ... not.

Dan Bongino with the one-two.

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What he said.

Ouch.

Same, bro. Same.

============================================================

Related:

RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate

Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS

HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You

Barack Obama Sucks Now More Than Ever (Watch)

Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)
Sam J.
Biden Learning the HARD WAY That X Is Not ABOUT to Let Him Take Credit for Trump's Ceasefire Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
RUH-ROH RABBY! Stephen Miller Drops in on Abigail Spanberger to 'Chat' About Her VIOLENT Running Mate
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones, Because Things Look Like They're About to Get MUCH WORSE ... for You
Sam J.
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement