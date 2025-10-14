Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

We're not sure there will ever be another Vice President like JD Vance. What makes Vance great is how flustered and freaked out he makes the Democrats because his GAF is completely broken when it comes to dealing with them. They have so mistreated Republicans over the years that he's just done playing nice.

Maybe they shouldn't have been such jerks along the way.

Speaking of jerks, this was an excellent takedown of Fauxcahontas. It all started with Elizabeth Warren (or Senator Karen, as Elon calls her) talking about how hard she's worked to bring the hostages home. You know, she did all the heavy lifting.

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza.



Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day… https://t.co/V6uDL89Gzj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

Her post continues:

... joyful day and praying for their full recovery. I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.

Two-state solution. Really, Liz?

Enter Vance:

The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you. https://t.co/KsTPzHQ2yz — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Welp, this offended California Senator Scott Wiener. Yes, that Wiener.

You are a truly vile person https://t.co/JYiXGxkfbA — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 14, 2025

The irony of Wiener calling anyone else vile is likely lost on him.

When a degenerate like you calls someone else "vile," it's actually a compliment. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 14, 2025

Aren't you the guy who didn't want it to be a felony for someone to knowingly infect a child with HIV?



And aren't you also the guy who didn't want it to be a crime for a man to have sex with a teenage boy?



And you think someone else is vile? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 14, 2025

Yup, that's Wiener.

You have really cool friends, errrr, whatever pic.twitter.com/Hb1qYcxcRI — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) October 14, 2025

*cough cough*

Ted Cruz with the assist.

Wait until you see the holiday you’re honored on. pic.twitter.com/X2wXpxAs9P — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2025

HAAAAAA

Advertisement

