Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on October 14, 2025
Twitter

We're not sure there will ever be another Vice President like JD Vance. What makes Vance great is how flustered and freaked out he makes the Democrats because his GAF is completely broken when it comes to dealing with them. They have so mistreated Republicans over the years that he's just done playing nice.

Advertisement

Maybe they shouldn't have been such jerks along the way.

Speaking of jerks, this was an excellent takedown of Fauxcahontas. It all started with Elizabeth Warren (or Senator Karen, as Elon calls her) talking about how hard she's worked to bring the hostages home. You know, she did all the heavy lifting.

Her post continues:

... joyful day and praying for their full recovery. 

I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today.

Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.

Two-state solution. Really, Liz?

Enter Vance:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Welp, this offended California Senator Scott Wiener. Yes, that Wiener.

The irony of Wiener calling anyone else vile is likely lost on him.

Yup, that's Wiener.

*cough cough*

Ted Cruz with the assist.

HAAAAAA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

