OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt ... and DRAAAGGED on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on October 19, 2025
AngieArtist

As our lovely, amazing, early-bird readers know, David French attended the No Kings Rally and couldn't say enough nice things about the 'huge, peaceful crowd.' 

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

In case you missed his tone-deaf post:

We just thought the dragging was SO IMPRESSIVE on X that it deserved a follow-up post with some of our favorite zingers. There were so many it was hard to pick just a few ... 

Cobra could have stopped after the word, oblivious.

Totally.

Hey, that takes a lot for a party that celebrates the assassination of an innocent husband and father killed for his beliefs.

So many clowns.

This. ^

*snort*

How far the mighty conservative has fallen.

Oof.

Of course.

