OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt ... and DRAAAGGED on X

As our lovely, amazing, early-bird readers know, David French attended the No Kings Rally and couldn't say enough nice things about the 'huge, peaceful crowd.'

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

In case you missed his tone-deaf post:

Went to Chicago No Kings rally. A huge, peaceful crowd. Families were there. People of all ages. Lots of homemade signs (Soros apparently needs to up the signage budget). Some scenes below.



There was such a huge gap between scary GOP rhetoric and the completely peaceful reality pic.twitter.com/4lEdXuzV3t — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2025

We just thought the dragging was SO IMPRESSIVE on X that it deserved a follow-up post with some of our favorite zingers. There were so many it was hard to pick just a few ...

David 🇫🇷 is oblivious to the 🇫🇷. https://t.co/heMMmmlxeD — cobra (@cobracommandr15) October 18, 2025

Cobra could have stopped after the word, oblivious.

Totally.

Working hard to earn that paycheck, I see.



Live look at David pretending his protest wasn’t sponsored by communist revolutionaries. https://t.co/D0XIplV9qy pic.twitter.com/29fUVNTt4m — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 18, 2025

The Chicago No Kings rally was organized by Indivisible Chicago. The attached screenshots show the partner organizations for Indivisible Chicago — climate change activists, anti-Second Amendment & pro-illegal immigration groups, BLM & Jesse Jackson’s group, abortion groups, etc. https://t.co/LnUVfCyuf0 pic.twitter.com/U5DyUR4Cko — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 19, 2025

Are we supposed to be congratulating people for being decent human beings or something? https://t.co/HuqA5q64kr — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 18, 2025

Hey, that takes a lot for a party that celebrates the assassination of an innocent husband and father killed for his beliefs.

So many clowns.

Ask Charlie Kirk about that “peaceful reality.” https://t.co/9xII2ao14v — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) October 19, 2025

This. ^

It sounds very feminine, which probably intimidated French a little https://t.co/B9G8juAvZq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 19, 2025

*snort*

"The Conservative Case For Left-Wing Terrorism," an essay by David French in the New York Times, coming soon. https://t.co/rzZ8rYPeQF — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) October 19, 2025

How far the mighty conservative has fallen.

So… fine people on both sides. https://t.co/3tzwxT5cQW — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) October 19, 2025

Oof.

this is the "peaceful crowd" that David French likes



peaceful crowds that come for the first time to church because of Charlie Kirk....not so much https://t.co/LpcldL3sXL pic.twitter.com/TIAzRK667h — Abri (@abriNotMe77) October 19, 2025

The way Dave weaves the stale democrat narratives about Soros, leftist violence, and GOP rhetoric into effective propaganda is masterful.



It's like watching Jordan in his prime. https://t.co/566IlU4hXh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 18, 2025

lol - of course you did, 🇫🇷. 😂 https://t.co/zhF3m2h75S — cobra (@cobracommandr15) October 18, 2025

Of course.

