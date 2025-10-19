David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Conservatives

David 'conserving conservatism' French went to a 'No Kings' rally today in Chicago because of course, he did. Most people who believe in conserving conservatism, even ones who don't like Donald Trump, wouldn't be caught dead at such a rally filled with losers and misfits. David fits right in. Make of that what you will.
Went to Chicago No Kings rally. A huge, peaceful crowd. Families were there. People of all ages. Lots of homemade signs (Soros apparently needs to up the signage budget). Some scenes below.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2025
There was such a huge gap between scary GOP rhetoric and the completely peaceful reality pic.twitter.com/4lEdXuzV3t
Funny that David talked about the 'grass roots' vibe and homemade signs, but the first picture he shows us is of a professionally produced sign. Huh. He also shows no pictures of all the young people and families he claims are there. Surely, he just didn't want to show them or something.
Working hard to earn that paycheck, I see.— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 18, 2025
Live look at David pretending his protest wasn’t sponsored by communist revolutionaries. https://t.co/D0XIplV9qy pic.twitter.com/29fUVNTt4m
He's already sacrificed every ounce of self respect, so it is what it is.
French has one of the worst cases of TDS I have ever seen.— righty64 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@righty64) October 18, 2025
He has no clue as to the backers of this boomer rally. https://t.co/hf4f4QTMet
He knows. He just wants to pretend he doesn't know.
He was elected, David. https://t.co/fzPretO8E5— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2025
They should change the name to 'No Kings' or 'Duly Elected Presidents'.
"The Conservative Case For Left-Wing Terrorism," an essay by David French in the New York Times, coming soon. https://t.co/rzZ8rYPeQF— Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) October 19, 2025
Don't give David any ideas.
David hung out with all his murderous friends today— 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) October 19, 2025
the ones who call to assassinate you
and laugh that you were assassinated
and vote for people AFTER they call to assassinate you
and called them peaceful
and called you monsters https://t.co/YQuhhKOnTj
Where's the lie?
Imagine not noticing this https://t.co/iYS3sCry2d pic.twitter.com/lRcMIKKnen— Zachary Escalante (@ZachEscalan) October 19, 2025
8647 signs aren’t peaceful. https://t.co/M9W96w5paP— Evan Salibi ☧ 🇺🇬🇬🇪 (@evan_salibi) October 19, 2025
David will pretend he has no idea what that means.
You couldn’t pay me enough to pretend there was a useful point to the protest. https://t.co/5u3dWt6AhP— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 19, 2025
Of course the modern-day Pharisee went and had a great time https://t.co/nnZtc6mF53— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2025
Peaceful reality? Charlie Kirk, Brian Thompson, Donald Trump, the children killed at The Annunciation Catholic school, and Gov. Josh Shapiro..would like a word.— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 18, 2025
Reality? David, you apparently aren’t living in it. https://t.co/fBNVlKeRE3
He likes the paycheck for pretending to be the one lone thoughtful conservative remaining.
