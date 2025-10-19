David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Conservatives

David 'conserving conservatism' French went to a 'No Kings' rally today in Chicago because of course, he did. Most people who believe in conserving conservatism, even ones who don't like Donald Trump, wouldn't be caught dead at such a rally filled with losers and misfits. David fits right in. Make of that what you will.

Advertisement

Went to Chicago No Kings rally. A huge, peaceful crowd. Families were there. People of all ages. Lots of homemade signs (Soros apparently needs to up the signage budget). Some scenes below.



There was such a huge gap between scary GOP rhetoric and the completely peaceful reality pic.twitter.com/4lEdXuzV3t — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2025

Funny that David talked about the 'grass roots' vibe and homemade signs, but the first picture he shows us is of a professionally produced sign. Huh. He also shows no pictures of all the young people and families he claims are there. Surely, he just didn't want to show them or something.

Working hard to earn that paycheck, I see.



Live look at David pretending his protest wasn’t sponsored by communist revolutionaries. https://t.co/D0XIplV9qy pic.twitter.com/29fUVNTt4m — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 18, 2025

He's already sacrificed every ounce of self respect, so it is what it is.

French has one of the worst cases of TDS I have ever seen.

He has no clue as to the backers of this boomer rally. https://t.co/hf4f4QTMet — righty64 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@righty64) October 18, 2025

He knows. He just wants to pretend he doesn't know.

They should change the name to 'No Kings' or 'Duly Elected Presidents'.

"The Conservative Case For Left-Wing Terrorism," an essay by David French in the New York Times, coming soon. https://t.co/rzZ8rYPeQF — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) October 19, 2025

Don't give David any ideas.

David hung out with all his murderous friends today



the ones who call to assassinate you

and laugh that you were assassinated



and vote for people AFTER they call to assassinate you



and called them peaceful



and called you monsters https://t.co/YQuhhKOnTj — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) October 19, 2025

Where's the lie?

David will pretend he has no idea what that means.

You couldn’t pay me enough to pretend there was a useful point to the protest. https://t.co/5u3dWt6AhP — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 19, 2025

Advertisement

Of course the modern-day Pharisee went and had a great time https://t.co/nnZtc6mF53 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2025

Peaceful reality? Charlie Kirk, Brian Thompson, Donald Trump, the children killed at The Annunciation Catholic school, and Gov. Josh Shapiro..would like a word.

Reality? David, you apparently aren’t living in it. https://t.co/fBNVlKeRE3 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 18, 2025

He likes the paycheck for pretending to be the one lone thoughtful conservative remaining.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.