David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Conservatives

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 19, 2025
Townhall Media

David 'conserving conservatism' French went to a 'No Kings' rally today in Chicago because of course, he did. Most people who believe in conserving conservatism, even ones who don't like Donald Trump, wouldn't be caught dead at such a rally filled with losers and misfits. David fits right in. Make of that what you will. 

Funny that David talked about the 'grass roots' vibe and homemade signs, but the first picture he shows us is of a professionally produced sign. Huh. He also shows no pictures of all the young people and families he claims are there. Surely, he just didn't want to show them or something. 

He's already sacrificed every ounce of self respect, so it is what it is.

He knows. He just wants to pretend he doesn't know.

They should change the name to 'No Kings' or 'Duly Elected Presidents'.

Don't give David any ideas.

Where's the lie?

David will pretend he has no idea what that means.

He likes the paycheck for pretending to be the one lone thoughtful conservative remaining. 

