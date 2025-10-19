ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics

Democrats want us to believe that seven million people showed up for their No Kings Rally yesterday, and while that's possible, plenty of people have their doubts, especially on X. Plus, when you realize there were other events taking place in the larger cities where they claim their largest turnouts were, it's hard to take them seriously. For example, there was some K-pop Demon Hunter thing going on in Times Square yesterday that brought in tons of people who probably had no idea they were protesting a king we don't have.

Let's be fair (haaaaa) and go along with the claim they had seven million ... it only makes X's reaction to the crowd size that much funnier. Plus, there were rumors floating around X that our pals were using old footage to pretend their crowds were bigger.

This is too good:

Man, this photo from the Boston #NoKings protest is impressive. pic.twitter.com/PfjIb4P3tT — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 18, 2025

YUGE.

Photos from the massive crowds attending the No Kings protests continue to flood in. pic.twitter.com/EKWCVHsEVp — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) October 19, 2025

MASSIVE!

I was there as well. It was crazy. pic.twitter.com/kC1XIF1sLb — HeavyLoungin (@Heavyloungin78) October 19, 2025

CRAZY!

More No Kings crowds pic.twitter.com/2A5mqWPgtl — Rowdy Seamus O 🇺🇲🐄 (@JLebowski961563) October 19, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is a photo of a No Kings rally in Tokyo yesterday. The crowd was very high energy with lots of screaming and running about. pic.twitter.com/5GFkwBb3Vm — Biased Media Is Our Biggest Problem (@TechnoViking600) October 19, 2025

Oh no. That Godzilla is a party pooper.

Shucks.

Wally was there ... pic.twitter.com/nfQufN1n42 — Fleta P (@FletaP3) October 19, 2025

Now that's a big one.

Ahem.

Oooh, A+ for the scary movie reference so close to Halloween.

And fin.

