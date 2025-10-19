ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No Kings Rally Size With Pics

Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIE...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on October 19, 2025

Democrats want us to believe that seven million people showed up for their No Kings Rally yesterday, and while that's possible, plenty of people have their doubts, especially on X. Plus, when you realize there were other events taking place in the larger cities where they claim their largest turnouts were, it's hard to take them seriously. For example, there was some K-pop Demon Hunter thing going on in Times Square yesterday that brought in tons of people who probably had no idea they were protesting a king we don't have.

Let's be fair (haaaaa) and go along with the claim they had seven million ... it only makes X's reaction to the crowd size that much funnier. Plus, there were rumors floating around X that our pals were using old footage to pretend their crowds were bigger.

This is too good:

YUGE.

MASSIVE!

CRAZY!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh no. That Godzilla is a party pooper.

Shucks.

Now that's a big one.

Ahem.

Oooh, A+ for the scary movie reference so close to Halloween.

And fin.

============================================================

============================================================

