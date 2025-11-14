Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows He May Be INELIGIBLE for Congress

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We admit it. Yesterday, when we saw the news about Eric Swalwell being referred to the DOJ for potential criminal charges of mortgage fraud, we giggled ... a lot.

FINE, WE'RE PETTY THAT WAY.

At least we own it.

Now, here's where it gets even better, or worse, we suppose, if you're Swalwell. Seems he may not actually be an inhabitant of California. You know, the state he supposedly represents? Heh.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... Congress, as he declared his DC residence his primary residence.

No public record searches show a home owned or leased by Swalwell in California.

Members of Congress are required under Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution to be “inhabitants” of the state they represent at the time of their election

Swalwell was not and IS not an inhabitant of California, it seems.

HOOBOY.

So, if he's not a resident of California, he can't represent California. Right? Again, we're not experts on any of this, but if the law says a representative must be an inhabitant of their state and Eric declared DC as his primary residence, you'd think he'd have to give up his seat. 

Yes?

No?

Besides, you'd think having any relationship with a Communist Chinese spy would be disqualifying but what do we know?

Sure seems like it.

As others in this thread keep pointing out, we have yet to see anyone really held accountable for any charges ... but maybe Swalwell will set the example? 

We're not holding our breath, but that would be highly entertaining at this point.

Just one arrest, guys. Is that too much to ask?

============================================================

