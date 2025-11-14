Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel

Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on November 14, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Vince Foster. Now THERE'S a name we haven't heard in a long time. You guys remember him, yes? He was a lawyer and a member of Clinton's first term, and unfortunately, he took his life over 30 years ago.

And if you know the name Foster, then you know all about the rumors and that many people believe it was not suicide.

*cough cough*

Welp, it would appear Epstein allegedly claimed that he and Hillary Clinton had a relationship.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Please note, in writing this piece, we haven't made any jokes about how we're not suicidal. Oops, we just did. Our bad

Please also note that we can neither confirm nor deny if this is true, but with all of the crazy floating around X after Democrats shared documents in an attempt to hurt Trump, we thought we might as well share it all.

We're givers that way.

Hrm.

We've lost count at this point.

Now, as someone points out on this thread, doing naughties doesn't necessarily mean it was anything sexual but ... eh. This is Epstein we're talking about.

Guess we'll see what we see.

