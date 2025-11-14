Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton

Vince Foster. Now THERE'S a name we haven't heard in a long time. You guys remember him, yes? He was a lawyer and a member of Clinton's first term, and unfortunately, he took his life over 30 years ago.

And if you know the name Foster, then you know all about the rumors and that many people believe it was not suicide.

*cough cough*

Welp, it would appear Epstein allegedly claimed that he and Hillary Clinton had a relationship.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Hillary Clinton had a sexual relationship with former attorney and White House counsel Vince Foster.



Foster committed suicide in 1993.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/MYi9ufPkQq — AF Post (@AFpost) November 12, 2025

Please note, in writing this piece, we haven't made any jokes about how we're not suicidal. Oops, we just did. Our bad

Please also note that we can neither confirm nor deny if this is true, but with all of the crazy floating around X after Democrats shared documents in an attempt to hurt Trump, we thought we might as well share it all.

We're givers that way.

Hrm.

Conspiracy theorists remain undefeated! pic.twitter.com/b4Io53RM30 — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 12, 2025

We've lost count at this point.

Now, as someone points out on this thread, doing naughties doesn't necessarily mean it was anything sexual but ... eh. This is Epstein we're talking about.

Guess we'll see what we see.

