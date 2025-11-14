Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows...
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on...
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS...
Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of...
Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past...
DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B...
United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align...
VIP
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel

Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X Caught Them and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on November 14, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Over the years, we have seen Democrats pull some really, really, really stupid stunts. Still, this last one, with the Epstein docs dump, where they redacted the name of the victim because they knew she had already testified that Trump did nothing to her, may have taken the stupid stunt cake. We get it, they're probably confused after they dumped everything they had into conning Virginians and New Jerseyans into voting for their crap candidates, and then followed that up by losing the government shutdown battle, but this was beyond dumb. 

Advertisement

Did they really think people wouldn't know where the president was on Thanksgiving in 2017? 

It's not as if the Trump does anything quietly ... 

After spending much of yesterday being dragged, mocked, and laughed at, they tried to pull the post quietly.

Guess how that worked out for them?

Say it with us.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha

HA HA HA ha.

What a bunch of desperate, emotional, thoughtless, lazy politicians. And to exploit a dead woman this way ... we knew Democrats would go really low after they elected Jay Jones, a man who openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children, but to use a victim this way when she's not here to defend herself? Gross. So gross.

============================================================

Related:

And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows He May Be INELIGIBLE for Congress

Recommended

Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton
Sam J.
Advertisement

Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton

WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS About Trump

AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton
Sam J.
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows He May Be INELIGIBLE for Congress
Sam J.
Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly Cruel Shutdown
Doug P.
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS About Trump
Sam J.
Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of Eric Swalwell Is Meritless
Doug P.
DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B 'Jackpot' Can't Fix Potholes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton Sam J.
Advertisement