SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth About Fang Fang and Mortgage Fraud

Eric Swalwell sure has been talking a lot of trash about other people, especially our president. What's that old saying? People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones? Yeah. Even though the emails Democrats released actually worked against them and showed that the victim they were trying to exploit was a woman who had testified under oath that Trump hadn't done anything to her. Sadly, she also took her own life earlier this year, so she can't push back on Democrats who have been using her.

Like Fartswell:

If Trump had sex with an underaged girl, should he still be our President? https://t.co/W4WbuTA4kG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 12, 2025

Only a moron would ever pretend MeidasTouch is a reputable news source, but we digress.

Nancy Mce was less than impressed with Swalwell's post:

Good thing he didn’t. Trump has been exonerated by Epstein victims. And you got caught sleeping with a Chinese spy, am I right? https://t.co/A200FDog3K — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 12, 2025

Usually, Eric will ignore claims about this inappropriate behavior toward Fang Fang.

For whatever reason, this time, he did not, which of course only makes this funnier:

When you learn to read, check out your own majority’s Ethics Committee non-findings on the matter! https://t.co/FqreW1W8X7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 13, 2025

He's so mad. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Mace, smelling blood in the water, came back at Swalwell with this:

Did you commit mortgage fraud? https://t.co/MDY630nDii — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 14, 2025

Damn, son.

And now crickets from Swalwell.

Gosh, wonder why?

============================================================

