*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth About Fang Fang and Mortgage Fraud

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on November 14, 2025
Meme

Eric Swalwell sure has been talking a lot of trash about other people, especially our president. What's that old saying? People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones? Yeah. Even though the emails Democrats released actually worked against them and showed that the victim they were trying to exploit was a woman who had testified under oath that Trump hadn't done anything to her. Sadly, she also took her own life earlier this year, so she can't push back on Democrats who have been using her.

Like Fartswell:

Only a moron would ever pretend MeidasTouch is a reputable news source, but we digress.

Nancy Mce was less than impressed with Swalwell's post:

Usually, Eric will ignore claims about this inappropriate behavior toward Fang Fang.

For whatever reason, this time, he did not, which of course only makes this funnier:

He's so mad. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Mace, smelling blood in the water, came back at Swalwell with this:

Damn, son.

And now crickets from Swalwell.

Gosh, wonder why?

