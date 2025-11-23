As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to List Trump's Illegal Order

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:25 AM on November 23, 2025
imgflip

Democrats have become their own worst enemy. It's true. We're not sure if they're just so broken over Trump winning again that they can't think straight, or if they think all Americans will once again get behind some ridiculous notion that democracy is in danger ... whatever they were thinking, they didn't think it through.

This has been a disaster for them.

Oh sure, you have plenty of people on the Left screeching about Trump pointing out the punishment for sedition is death, but c'mon, when are these people not screeching TRUMP BAD? 

You know how we really know it's not good for them? Even MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) is pushing them to list the illegal order they wanted our military to know they didn't have to obey from Trump.

WATCH ... and listen for the gulp:

When you've lost MSNBC? Oof.

They should be.

And they still can't point to what that illegal order is. Almost as if they made all of this up to try to save their devastatingly BAD approval rating.

Let's just say that didn't work out so hot for them.

