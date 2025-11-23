HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to List Trump's Illegal Order

Democrats have become their own worst enemy. It's true. We're not sure if they're just so broken over Trump winning again that they can't think straight, or if they think all Americans will once again get behind some ridiculous notion that democracy is in danger ... whatever they were thinking, they didn't think it through.

This has been a disaster for them.

Oh sure, you have plenty of people on the Left screeching about Trump pointing out the punishment for sedition is death, but c'mon, when are these people not screeching TRUMP BAD?

You know how we really know it's not good for them? Even MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) is pushing them to list the illegal order they wanted our military to know they didn't have to obey from Trump.

WATCH ... and listen for the gulp:

Rep. Maggie Goodlander still can't answer what "illegal orders" Democrats want the military to ignore.https://t.co/eixVSHylln pic.twitter.com/jD2OjY4rCz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

When you've lost MSNBC? Oof.

I think the seditious 6 is regretting what they did. — An American (@DialSe7en) November 23, 2025

They should be.

I always think of this clip whenever I see this smug AWFL.pic.twitter.com/thMHdtTusu — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) November 23, 2025

But they weren’t clear. One said you MUST refuse illegal orders, the rest said you MAY refuse. pic.twitter.com/e221zbxska — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) November 23, 2025

And they still can't point to what that illegal order is. Almost as if they made all of this up to try to save their devastatingly BAD approval rating.

Let's just say that didn't work out so hot for them.

