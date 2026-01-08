WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path

And now the mainstream media weighs in. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, NPR reported that there was controversy in Minnesota after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman "while she was sitting in her car." Yes, sitting in her car with her foot on the accelerator.

The Washington Post has put in its two cents, analyzed the video, and determined that the ICE agent who was struck was not in the vehicle's path when he fired at the driver, despite the photos of the bullet hole in the windshield. She wasn't an austere religious scholar, but the woman killed was a mother of three and a poet. And a professional agitator.

Washington Post brazenly lies on front page, asserting contrary to reality and evidence, that officer WHO WAS HIT BY DRIVER!!!!!!!!, was “not in vehicle’s path” when he fired weapon. These people are EVIL. pic.twitter.com/IADhbY2vGc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2026

If that gets cut off, the top headline reads:

ICE agent was not in the vehicle's path when he fired, video shows An analysis of footage raises questions about President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem about the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

They so desperately want the next iteration of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and George Floyd, and it’s just not happening.



This time is different because X exists and is debunking their narrative in real time. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 8, 2026

And she was “a poet”.



You can’t hate the legacy media enough. — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) January 8, 2026

Even the AP posted this showing a bullet in the front windshield of the vehicle. WAPO is lying. pic.twitter.com/iu09SA6q6s — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) January 8, 2026

Right, somehow the ICE officer was able to shoot his gun from the side of the car and have it curve around to enter the front windshield directly and hit the head of the driver. These ICE agents are magicians! — America First red (@PatrickMunson7) January 8, 2026

Such irresponsible reporting.

These lies spewed by the media outlets must bear their responsibility in these acts of violence.

For months now we’ve all heard that ICE was the enemy.

This is what fuels the violence. — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) January 8, 2026

All three of Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws of Motion have to be incorrect for that headline in the Post to be true. — Mark Moynihan (@MarkMoynihan19) January 8, 2026

If she was just trying to go peacefully about her day, why did she abandon her wife on the side of the road? It makes no sense unless she knew she was going to aim for the agents and didn't want her wife in harms way. The "she was just driving away" narrative doesn't hold water. — Dawgs Dog (@Callingalldawgz) January 8, 2026

Photos were chosen to support this false narrative. It was shocking to see. Hard to believe this was error by the seasoned "professionals" at the Post. — Tim Hartwig (@TimHartwigDO) January 8, 2026

Love the she was a “poet” description…the implication framing their concept of her being peaceful, not an attempted murderess — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) January 8, 2026

Oh...a poet...well...we should be even more enraged about this. 🙄



The war is real. The MSM is the enemy's mouthpiece. — ProtonRCS (@ProtonRCS) January 8, 2026

BUT SHE WAS A POET!!! 😪 — not the Tom Brown you know (@tabr549) January 8, 2026

The mother of three was out obstructing federal officials and trying to run them over.



Probably was working full time as a paid agitator, she and her girlfriend both don't look like they hold down a regular job. — X Ghosted (@_UserEx_) January 8, 2026

@JeffBezos I thought you were putting an end to this kind of crap in your publication? This headline is purposely incendiary, because it's not remotely true. Who performed the analysis? A local school for the visually impaired? — Out of the Closet Conservative (@No_Closets_Here) January 8, 2026

The video of the incident shot from several angles is out there. We don't care what The Washington Post's "analysis" allegedly showed.

