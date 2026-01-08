WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path

Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on January 08, 2026
Meme

And now the mainstream media weighs in. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, NPR reported that there was controversy in Minnesota after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman "while she was sitting in her car." Yes, sitting in her car with her foot on the accelerator.

The Washington Post has put in its two cents, analyzed the video, and determined that the ICE agent who was struck was not in the vehicle's path when he fired at the driver, despite the photos of the bullet hole in the windshield. She wasn't an austere religious scholar, but the woman killed was a mother of three and a poet. And a professional agitator.

If that gets cut off, the top headline reads:

ICE agent was not in the vehicle's path when he fired, video shows

An analysis of footage raises questions about President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem about the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

The video of the incident shot from several angles is out there. We don't care what The Washington Post's "analysis" allegedly showed.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

Tags:

ICE MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA WASHINGTON POST

