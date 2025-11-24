LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings

If you ever wondered about the various shades of red a face could turn, look no further than Kara Swisher's face as she attempted to control and debate Scott Jennings, especially about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Now, we don't know how they got to this point, but we can't help but point and laugh as she gets angrier and angrier.

All while Jennings smiles and stays cool as a cucumber.

We imagine that when you have truth on your side, it's easy to smile.

Watch this:

SCOTT JENNINGS: "The [Hunter Biden Laptop] story was true. There wasn't really any dispute of that…"



Kara Swisher: "That's politics to me, Scott!"



Jennings: "It was one of the biggest lies that was told to try to get Joe Biden over the finish line!"pic.twitter.com/4VZ49Hyxuk — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 23, 2025

What does that even mean? 'That's politics to me, Scott!'

Isn't that what she's talking to him about in the first place?

She’s so obtuse. — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) November 23, 2025

She does seem to struggle.

The Left’s arguments are all the same

“I think they are doing this for these reasons”



They have no proof of the secret motives, but they are sure there is scheming (when it involves the right)



When provided with proof of scheming by their side, they assign pure motivations — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) November 23, 2025

Because it's always (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

“Yes Scott I know the Hunter laptop story was true. I don’t care. Please continue”. pic.twitter.com/I7vk8P6rHf — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) November 23, 2025

Heh.

Is @karaswisher seriously this clueless or just a shill for Biden? — Jeff K (@aggeek) November 24, 2025

Why not both?

