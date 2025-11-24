LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings

Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:17 PM on November 24, 2025
Sarah D.

If you ever wondered about the various shades of red a face could turn, look no further than Kara Swisher's face as she attempted to control and debate Scott Jennings, especially about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Now, we don't know how they got to this point, but we can't help but point and laugh as she gets angrier and angrier.

All while Jennings smiles and stays cool as a cucumber.

We imagine that when you have truth on your side, it's easy to smile.

Watch this:

What does that even mean? 'That's politics to me, Scott!'

Isn't that what she's talking to him about in the first place?

She does seem to struggle.

Because it's always (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Heh.

Why not both?

