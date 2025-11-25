Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark...
'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH...
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4...
Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video
Dem Aftyn Behn Backpedals on Hating Nashville by Claiming She Was Conceived After...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Blames Measles Resurgence on RFK, Who Must Be Fired Immediately
VIP
Variety: The Wizard of Oz 'Flipped the Patriarchy on Its Head'
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is...
They Said Young Men Lack Ambition, So These Two Planned a Coup
Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal...
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Wh...
Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of...
Sports Writer Mourns 'Black QB Plight' as Watson Mentors Sanders; 20 Female Accusers’...
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual...

Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:41 AM on November 25, 2025
meme

Democrats are shameless.

But you all knew that.

What's still wild to us is how blatantly they can lie and get away with it. For example, this post from Patty Murray about Trump and SNAP is abhorrent. 

Advertisement

Anyone paying attention knows it was the Democrats who kept the government shut down; they also know the only people in danger of losing any benefits are illegals or able-bodied people who can and should be caring for themselves.

It's gross.

And apparently, filmed all wrong - at least according to Justine Bateman. 

This is pretty great:

Post continues:

... given here is that the director's efforts to elicit a proper performance caused the actress to "check out" during her takes.

- The resulting dialogue delivery is halting. Awkward pauses within the compound word "Thanksgiving" and before some prepositions are perhaps an effort by the actress to sabotage the piece itself.

- The utilitarian lighting appears to have been applied hastily and implies a parking garage or other industrial settings.

- The camera frame is vertical with some hazy video filled in at the sides.  Avoid this at all costs. This implies an amateur effort. Properly orient your camera horizontally.

- Finally, the setting is extremely distracting. The first impression is that the actress is standing in a bathroom stall. The low wall on her left as the semi-private partition. The orange object on the floor appears to be a toilet with closed toilet seat cover. The silver pipe on the wall suggests an old-fashioned flush system, where the tank is installed above. And the red box serving as the "flush" button. 

- Fin.

Recommended

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's right, you know.

============================================================

Related:

LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings

OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'

Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO for Urging Military to DISOBEY Orders

Army Veteran Highlights EXACTLY What Jason Crow and Other Democrats Are REALLY Trying To Do

Adam Kinzinger Learns He Does NOT Speak for the Majority of Americans the HARD Way Kissing Up to Zelensky

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SNAP SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART
Sam J.
Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is Out to Get Me
Eric V.
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4 Million to Fund His Transition
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART Sam J.
Advertisement