Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO

Democrats are shameless.

But you all knew that.

What's still wild to us is how blatantly they can lie and get away with it. For example, this post from Patty Murray about Trump and SNAP is abhorrent.

It's nearly Thanksgiving and everyone should remember that Trump fought all the way to the Supreme Court to deny families SNAP benefits this month.



All of this after Trump & Republicans passed the largest cuts to SNAP in HISTORY this summer.



It's fundamentally immoral. pic.twitter.com/tiDol5wegG — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 24, 2025

Anyone paying attention knows it was the Democrats who kept the government shut down; they also know the only people in danger of losing any benefits are illegals or able-bodied people who can and should be caring for themselves.

It's gross.

And apparently, filmed all wrong - at least according to Justine Bateman.

This is pretty great:

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

Per: @sunnylohmann

- There are many unfortunate issues with this piece.

- The actress appears to be at once under-rehearsed, and also weary of the task of performing.

- Careful casting is a must when a project has an exacting director. The impression… https://t.co/DlAxrq3NyE — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 25, 2025

Post continues:

... given here is that the director's efforts to elicit a proper performance caused the actress to "check out" during her takes. - The resulting dialogue delivery is halting. Awkward pauses within the compound word "Thanksgiving" and before some prepositions are perhaps an effort by the actress to sabotage the piece itself. - The utilitarian lighting appears to have been applied hastily and implies a parking garage or other industrial settings. - The camera frame is vertical with some hazy video filled in at the sides. Avoid this at all costs. This implies an amateur effort. Properly orient your camera horizontally. - Finally, the setting is extremely distracting. The first impression is that the actress is standing in a bathroom stall. The low wall on her left as the semi-private partition. The orange object on the floor appears to be a toilet with closed toilet seat cover. The silver pipe on the wall suggests an old-fashioned flush system, where the tank is installed above. And the red box serving as the "flush" button. - Fin.

She's right, you know.

============================================================

