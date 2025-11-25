Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark...
Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies...
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4...
Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video
Dem Aftyn Behn Backpedals on Hating Nashville by Claiming She Was Conceived After...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Blames Measles Resurgence on RFK, Who Must Be Fired Immediately
VIP
Variety: The Wizard of Oz 'Flipped the Patriarchy on Its Head'
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is...
They Said Young Men Lack Ambition, So These Two Planned a Coup
Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal...
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Wh...
Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of...
Sports Writer Mourns 'Black QB Plight' as Watson Mentors Sanders; 20 Female Accusers’...
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual...

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you're all likely aware, the Department of War announced it has opened a misconduct probe of Senator Mark Kelly for his participation in the now infamous 'sedition video' where he and five other morons, sorry, Democrats, told the military they must disobey illegal orders.

Advertisement

Without listing one unlawful order.

Yeah, it's all been performative dumbassery, nothing more.

Kelly is apparently feeling very martyr-ish and went on X to really lay it on:

Post continues:

... shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.

In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much.

Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death.

If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Reminder, the Idiot Six did this to themselves. There was never an illegal Trump order; they just decided to create drama that appears to have real-life consequences. We suppose they thought this would be no big deal after they spent a decade accusing the president of colluding with Russia and other targeted lawfare, but they were wrong.

Clearly.

Pete Hegseth was less than impressed with Kelly's post, and ... his uniform.

asdf

============================================================

Related:

Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO

LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings

OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'

Advertisement

Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO for Urging Military to DISOBEY Orders

Army Veteran Highlights EXACTLY What Jason Crow and Other Democrats Are REALLY Trying To Do

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MARK KELLY MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO
Sam J.
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is Out to Get Me
Eric V.
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4 Million to Fund His Transition
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement