It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Well, well, well, sounds like the FBI is scheduling interviews with the Seditious Six.

Womp wompity womp womp womp.

From Fox News:

The FBI and Department of Justice have contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who appeared in a controversial video urging service members to ignore orders they may deem illegal, Fox News has learned.

Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Rep. Jason Crow released a video directed at service members and intelligence officers stating: "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders."

Hegseth on Tuesday posted on X that the video "may seem harmless to civilians — but it carries a different weight inside the military."

Democrats have gotten so used to posting propaganda and getting away with it that they likely didn't think they'd suffer any consequences for it.

Appears they were wrong.

There's that as well.

It's true.

As several people have pointed out on this thread, we'll honestly be surprised to see any action beyond interviews taken ... we hope the Trump administration proves us wrong.

