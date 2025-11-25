It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

Well, well, well, sounds like the FBI is scheduling interviews with the Seditious Six.

Womp wompity womp womp womp.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI is scheduling interviews with 6 lawmakers who encouraged military members to refuse 'illegal orders,' @davidspunt and @JakeBGibson report pic.twitter.com/24gprG5v1r — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2025

From Fox News:

The FBI and Department of Justice have contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who appeared in a controversial video urging service members to ignore orders they may deem illegal, Fox News has learned. Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Rep. Jason Crow released a video directed at service members and intelligence officers stating: "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders." Hegseth on Tuesday posted on X that the video "may seem harmless to civilians — but it carries a different weight inside the military."

Democrats have gotten so used to posting propaganda and getting away with it that they likely didn't think they'd suffer any consequences for it.

Appears they were wrong.

A lot of people don't realize what they were doing was intimidation, tampering, and sowing doubt in military discipline. Kelly is in more trouble because he's considered subject to the UCMJ. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) November 25, 2025

Correction- “unknown illegal orders” not one of the six can name an illegal order the Commander in Chief has ever made. — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) November 25, 2025

There's that as well.

pic.twitter.com/0LnbivTiNr — Cup of Joe on the Go (@CupofJoe1960) November 25, 2025

It's true.

Oh, it’s on now. Congress pushing troops to ignore orders and the FBI’s coming knocking? Brace yourselves—this isn’t a friendly chat over coffee. — NOBLE (@iamnoblefx) November 25, 2025

As several people have pointed out on this thread, we'll honestly be surprised to see any action beyond interviews taken ... we hope the Trump administration proves us wrong.

