LOL! IT'S REAL! FAFO Video of CRAZY Aftyn Behn Trying to Storm the Gov's Office HILARIOUSLY Viral (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:12 PM on November 25, 2025
Meme

We see a lot of funny stuff on X.

We see a lot of crazy stuff on X.

When both funny and crazy stuff show up in the same video, though? That's a true *CHEF'S KISS*.

If Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn is trying to convince everyone she's insane, she has accomplished just that. Woof. So much woof.

Watch this:

What the HELL is wrong with these women? Crazy at this level is a choice, clearly.

Yup, that would be her.

Especially in today's dangerous environment, since Democrats have proven they will absolutely commit violence if they think it helps them. See Jay Jones.

