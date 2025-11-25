LOL! IT'S REAL! FAFO Video of CRAZY Aftyn Behn Trying to Storm the Gov's Office HILARIOUSLY Viral (Watch)

We see a lot of funny stuff on X.

We see a lot of crazy stuff on X.

When both funny and crazy stuff show up in the same video, though? That's a true *CHEF'S KISS*.

If Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn is trying to convince everyone she's insane, she has accomplished just that. Woof. So much woof.

Watch this:

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn, running for the open TN-7 seat, stormed Gov. Bill Lee’s office while he was inside, and police pulled her and an accomplice out before they could attack him. pic.twitter.com/JcmSmVRXcU — @amuse (@amuse) November 25, 2025

What the HELL is wrong with these women? Crazy at this level is a choice, clearly.

Is this the same woman who literally said she hates everything about Nashville?! — Jen 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@JenTexas16) November 25, 2025

Yup, that would be her.

They should have been arrested for forcible entry and trespassing, and held until cleared. No telling what they were prepared to do. We are in an environment where we take no chances with these crazies. — Armon Turner Echols (@TurnerEchols) November 25, 2025

Especially in today's dangerous environment, since Democrats have proven they will absolutely commit violence if they think it helps them. See Jay Jones.

Squealing and sitting then there and having a cry. What a warrior. — SP (@FemiSoFoxy) November 25, 2025

Girl power, yo.

Cue crocodile tears…. — The Casuist (@DefinitionOf_Is) November 25, 2025

Poor thing. She just wanted to run into the governor's office and attack him and stuff.

Big meanies.

*cough cough*

