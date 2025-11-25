Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on November 25, 2025
Just when we think Democrats have said every stupid thing possible, Biden-pardoned Democrat Elaine Luria (think J6 Committee) chimed in to proclaim that if they recall Mark Kelly, they better be ready to recall them all.

And ... ok?

Hey, if that's what she wants, we're all for it.

Wow.

OH YEAH! Well, we're more than prepared to do just that, Elaine. Line up.

Oof. Man, it's tough when your own words come back to bite ya' in the rear, eh, Elaine?

This seems like a win-win to us. Just sayin'.

Exact-a-mundo.

Seems like plenty of people on the Right are willing to work across the aisle and recall them all ... never let it be said we won't work with Democrats if they ever come up with a good idea, like Elaine just did.

*snort*

