Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

Just when we think Democrats have said every stupid thing possible, Biden-pardoned Democrat Elaine Luria (think J6 Committee) chimed in to proclaim that if they recall Mark Kelly, they better be ready to recall them all.

And ... ok?

Hey, if that's what she wants, we're all for it.

Wow.

If they want to recall @SenMarkKelly, they better be prepared to recall all of us. https://t.co/vt5Mk9BYOT — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) November 24, 2025

OH YEAH! Well, we're more than prepared to do just that, Elaine. Line up.

Your terms are acceptable. You’ve been very clear about this already. Comments from retired military that incite a coup against the government NEED action to be taken. @SecWar pic.twitter.com/rfMRMQiguK — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 25, 2025

Oof. Man, it's tough when your own words come back to bite ya' in the rear, eh, Elaine?

This seems like a win-win to us. Just sayin'.

Why? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 24, 2025

Exact-a-mundo.

Ok that can be arranged — Heathen King (@justice_Tyr22) November 25, 2025

Seems like plenty of people on the Right are willing to work across the aisle and recall them all ... never let it be said we won't work with Democrats if they ever come up with a good idea, like Elaine just did.

*snort*

