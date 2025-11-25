VIP
He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition...
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times -->...
LOL! IT'S REAL! FAFO Video of CRAZY Aftyn Behn Trying to Storm the...
Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark...
'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH...
Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies...
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4...
Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video
Dem Aftyn Behn Backpedals on Hating Nashville by Claiming She Was Conceived After...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Blames Measles Resurgence on RFK, Who Must Be Fired Immediately
VIP
Variety: The Wizard of Oz 'Flipped the Patriarchy on Its Head'
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is...
They Said Young Men Lack Ambition, So These Two Planned a Coup
Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal...

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on November 25, 2025
Meme

Last month, Jay Jones' texts, in which he fantasized about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and then pushing for his very small children, whom he called little fascists, to suffer and die in their mother's arms, were made public for all to see.

Advertisement

Well, sort of. The mainstream media did what it could to protect Jones (and, by extension, Abigail Spanberger) from the texts, but they were released nonetheless, and the people who don't rely on the media to inform them were shocked.

Not shocked enough to keep the monster out of the office, but that's another story.

Welp, if this post from Jack Posobiec is legit, it sounds like another Democrat's texts were released but this time they are about his own party. And considering how much noise Ruben Gallego has been making since the Seditious Six started making the news, this couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

Take a look:

Never text anything you wouldn't be comfortable with the whole world seeing.

Just don't do it.

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is gonna be fun!

============================================================

Related:

It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

LOL! IT'S REAL! FAFO Video of CRAZY Aftyn Behn Trying to Storm the Gov's Office HILARIOUSLY Viral (Watch)

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART

Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY RUBEN GALLEGO TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART
Sam J.
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six
Sam J.
LOL! IT'S REAL! FAFO Video of CRAZY Aftyn Behn Trying to Storm the Gov's Office HILARIOUSLY Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO
Sam J.
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement