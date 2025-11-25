OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

Last month, Jay Jones' texts, in which he fantasized about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and then pushing for his very small children, whom he called little fascists, to suffer and die in their mother's arms, were made public for all to see.

Well, sort of. The mainstream media did what it could to protect Jones (and, by extension, Abigail Spanberger) from the texts, but they were released nonetheless, and the people who don't rely on the media to inform them were shocked.

Not shocked enough to keep the monster out of the office, but that's another story.

Welp, if this post from Jack Posobiec is legit, it sounds like another Democrat's texts were released but this time they are about his own party. And considering how much noise Ruben Gallego has been making since the Seditious Six started making the news, this couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Human Events has received leaked text messages from Senator Reuben Gallego (D-AZ)



"Dem women look like Dem men, Dem men look like women" pic.twitter.com/0t0xOTHYgp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2025

Never text anything you wouldn't be comfortable with the whole world seeing.

Just don't do it.

He finally told the truth. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 25, 2025

The most accurate thing he has ever said. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 25, 2025

This is gonna be fun!

