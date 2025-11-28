GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Jessica Tarlov advising Republicans is like putting an outhouse in an elevator - it doesn't fit.

Full disclosure, we were just about to write that we didn't know why she thought this was a good idea, but then we realized we DO realize why she thought this was a good idea. She's a troll. Whether or not it was a good idea never entered her mind.

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

Republicans should stop wasting their time worrying about Democrats and focus on their own problems.



As Laura Ingraham said last night: the midterms look ugly right now unless Republicans really get serious. pic.twitter.com/tfq24vUZEa — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 27, 2025

Here's a thought, Jessica. Maybe Democrats should stop pushing violent rhetoric and giving us a reason to worry about them, ya' think? Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, you'd rather complain about Republicans being mean to Democrats, but if we're being honest, Democrats have said and done some truly worrisome things.

Especially this past week.

You mean the Democrats who are trying to overthrow our Government? — Charles Banks 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Charles68768100) November 27, 2025

Bingo.

Democrats literally elected a man who openly texted about murdering his opponents and their children.

The Banshee is now offering advice to Republicans pic.twitter.com/pDGxpvT0l3 — Jessie Harman (@harman_jessie) November 27, 2025

Ouch. Accurate but ... ouch.

You are truly evil. You don't believe any of the lies you spew, but you're doing it for money and whatever status your bony ass has in the Democrat Party. — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) November 27, 2025

Nah. We are gonna worry about Democrat violence that never ends — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) November 27, 2025

Democrats should stop murdering Republicans. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 27, 2025

That would be nice, yes.

Democrat policies are shooting our Guardsmen in broad daylight. I think we will be fine in the midterms. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) November 27, 2025

Ahem.

============================================================

Related:

You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and X Has... Thoughts (Watch)

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly, They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!