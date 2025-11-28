OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead...
GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on November 28, 2025
Twitchy

Jessica Tarlov advising Republicans is like putting an outhouse in an elevator - it doesn't fit.

Full disclosure, we were just about to write that we didn't know why she thought this was a good idea, but then we realized we DO realize why she thought this was a good idea. She's a troll. Whether or not it was a good idea never entered her mind.

See for yourselves:

Here's a thought, Jessica. Maybe Democrats should stop pushing violent rhetoric and giving us a reason to worry about them, ya' think? Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, you'd rather complain about Republicans being mean to Democrats, but if we're being honest, Democrats have said and done some truly worrisome things.

Especially this past week.

Bingo.

Democrats literally elected a man who openly texted about murdering his opponents and their children. 

Ouch. Accurate but ... ouch.

Sam J.
That would be nice, yes.

Ahem.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL REPUBLICAN PARTY

