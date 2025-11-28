WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About Suing Trump

Remember when Democrats told us there is no such thing as voter fraud, and then we found incident after incident of voter fraud performed on their behalf?
Yeah. That was a damn lie.
Democrats have spent months now insisting illegals do not get SNAP benefits, and gosh golly gee, guess what?!
That's a damn lie as well.
Otherwise, why would this a-hole attorney in Oregon sue Trump for cutting SNAP benefits to illegals? Make it make sense.
Watch:
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is suing the Trump administration over cuts to SNAP benefits for noncitizens and its intensified anti-fraud measures. pic.twitter.com/KyNIlR3FvM— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2025
Oh, and the bit about him suing Trump for intensifying anti-fraud measures, that's special as well. Imagine thinking it's a good idea for illegals to defraud welfare programs in America. This guy is definitely a Democrat.
It never happens.— Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) November 27, 2025
It happens, but rarely.
Ok, so it really does happen, but it's a good thing.
OMG, how dare you stop the good thing! (<- We are here.)
November 28, 2025
Yes, we feel that way most days, too.
I thought illegals weren’t getting benefits. Now you’re emitting they are?— Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) November 28, 2025
Sue away, jackass. Democrats care more about criminal illegal aliens than US citizens.
It's insane to prioritize noncitizens over American taxpayers. Anti-fraud measures should be welcomed, not sued over. It's time to stand for America First policies!— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 27, 2025
This would seem like a no-brainer, BUT considering we're dealing with Democrats who literally have no brains ... eh.
Oregon: where the AG fights harder for illegal aliens’ groceries than for actual taxpayers. Clown state certified.— The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 27, 2025
And sadly, Oregon is not alone.
Just wait until Jay 'Two Bullets in a Republican's Head' Jones gets in office and starts doing whatever horrible things he plans to do.
