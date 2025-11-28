OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead...
VIP
THERE It Is! Sadly, Norm Macdonald Could Have Predicted This Media Spin After...
GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY...
You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and...
We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful...
BlueAnon Ballroom: Tiffany Cross Thinks Trump’s White House Addition Is His ‘Plan C’...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Be Thankful: America’s Offering a $1,000 Exit Bonus and a One-Way Ticket Home...
Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom...
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Socialism Is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He...
Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving...

WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About Suing Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on November 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Remember when Democrats told us there is no such thing as voter fraud, and then we found incident after incident of voter fraud performed on their behalf?

Yeah. That was a damn lie.

Advertisement

Democrats have spent months now insisting illegals do not get SNAP benefits, and gosh golly gee, guess what?!

That's a damn lie as well.

Otherwise, why would this a-hole attorney in Oregon sue Trump for cutting SNAP benefits to illegals? Make it make sense.

Watch:

Oh, and the bit about him suing Trump for intensifying anti-fraud measures, that's special as well. Imagine thinking it's a good idea for illegals to defraud welfare programs in America. This guy is definitely a Democrat.

Yes, we feel that way most days, too.

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
Advertisement

This would seem like a no-brainer, BUT considering we're dealing with Democrats who literally have no brains ... eh.

And sadly, Oregon is not alone.

Just wait until Jay 'Two Bullets in a Republican's Head' Jones gets in office and starts doing whatever horrible things he plans to do.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and X Has... Thoughts (Watch)

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly, They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman
Sam J.
You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and Ouch, X Has Thoughts (Watch)
Sam J.
Socialism Is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving
Grateful Calvin
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid Sam J.
Advertisement