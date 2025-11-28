'I Have a BRIDGE to Sell You!' Jeanine Pirro TORCHES 'Open-Border Lunatics' and...
OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on November 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats have spent months calling National Guardsmen fascists and Nazis because they hate Trump that much.

And now that their words may have gotten two Guardsmen murdered, they're trying to pretend they give a single damn about any of them. Let's be honest, if they cared they wouldn't push dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric that could inspire crazy people to do horrible things.

Especially the sort of rhetoric Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spews daily.

This post about how heartbroken she is over Sarah Beckstrom's death is vomit-inducing:

Uh-huh.

Sure, Sandy.

Yes, we are cynical, but so is the majority of X.

Meep.

Yup, that's her, sweetheart. Heh.

Seems X in general is less than impressed with any Democrat pretending to give a damn about what happened to two National Guardsmen after they spent the week pushing violent and dangerous rhetoric.

There it is.

Seriously.

