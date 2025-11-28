OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman

Democrats have spent months calling National Guardsmen fascists and Nazis because they hate Trump that much.

And now that their words may have gotten two Guardsmen murdered, they're trying to pretend they give a single damn about any of them. Let's be honest, if they cared they wouldn't push dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric that could inspire crazy people to do horrible things.

Advertisement

Especially the sort of rhetoric Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spews daily.

This post about how heartbroken she is over Sarah Beckstrom's death is vomit-inducing:

Absolutely devastating news. My heart is broken for her family. Let us keep her loved ones in our thoughts and continue to pray for Staff Sgt. Wolfe. https://t.co/fmeXKkXQuT — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 28, 2025

Uh-huh.

Sure, Sandy.

Yes, we are cynical, but so is the majority of X.

She is absolutely devastated that the people she calls fascists are killed by people who agree with her. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 28, 2025

Meep.

The standard Democrat politician note of sympathy while taking a few hours off from inciting violence after a tragedy they helped to cause. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 28, 2025

Yup, that's her, sweetheart. Heh.

Stop gaslighting your insane base! Blood is in all democrats hands… AGAIN!!! — Cam McKinnon (@CamMckinnon) November 28, 2025

Seems X in general is less than impressed with any Democrat pretending to give a damn about what happened to two National Guardsmen after they spent the week pushing violent and dangerous rhetoric.

Hello! want to report a fire, i started it and enjoy fueling it, but now i wanted to let you know someone needs to put it out. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) November 28, 2025

There it is.

Empty words from another corrupt politician…. You and your party caused this tragedy. — gail meyer (@OneMinnesotaMom) November 28, 2025

Spare us your condescension. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 28, 2025

Seriously.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About Suing Trump

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and X Has... Thoughts (Watch)

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly, They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

============================================================