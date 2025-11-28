'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack

Boy oh boy, the Left really does NOT want us blaming Mark Kelly or Elissa Slotkin (or any Democrat, really) for the horrific terrorist attack in DC that took the life of young Sarah Beckstrom, even though they have spent months now insisting that Trump is Hitler and comparing the National Guard to Nazis. Heck, Slotkin herself was babbling about how afraid she was that the National Guard would open fire on innocent people.

But apparently, it's not fair for us to blame her or Kelly for what happened.

Even though we're only playing by THEIR rules.

Larry O'Connor explained it better than we can:

The rule is that we are to blame Mark Kelly's political rhetoric for the shooting of our National Guardsmen in DC.



This rule was created by Mark Kelly when his wife was shot in 2011 by a deranged lunatic for completely apolitical reasons. Kelly and the Democrats and the media… — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 28, 2025

Post continues:

... blamed Sarah Palin, Andrew Breitbart, Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck for the shooting. This is the rule. It's HIS and his party's rule.

So, in other words, suck it UP.

And it’s okay for your anti-gun group to endorse/support violent Democrats who have murder fantasies with guns.



If Democrats didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all pic.twitter.com/2SIuRyv3CB — Marooned in Marin ❌❌ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MaroonedInMarin) November 28, 2025

It's easy to be a hypocrite when you stand for nothing.

He’s got blood on his hands pic.twitter.com/Xfj9h9aqhG — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 28, 2025

Many Democrats have blood on their hands. Yup.

I lived close to Tucson when that happened. When she was in office, she kept trying to get rid of our guns. But Arizona is still a right to carry state. It was another person with a gun who took down the shooter and saved many others from being shot that day. Mark is a disgrace! — Penny Frias (@FriasPenny28759) November 28, 2025

Political opportunism knows no shame. — Dee Martin (@CrucibleRefuge) November 28, 2025

Ain't THAT the truth?

