Be Thankful: America’s Offering a $1,000 Exit Bonus and a One-Way Ticket Home...

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on November 28, 2025
Twitchy

Boy oh boy, the Left really does NOT want us blaming Mark Kelly or Elissa Slotkin (or any Democrat, really) for the horrific terrorist attack in DC that took the life of young Sarah Beckstrom, even though they have spent months now insisting that Trump is Hitler and comparing the National Guard to Nazis. Heck, Slotkin herself was babbling about how afraid she was that the National Guard would open fire on innocent people.

But apparently, it's not fair for us to blame her or Kelly for what happened.

Even though we're only playing by THEIR rules.

Larry O'Connor explained it better than we can:

Post continues:

... blamed Sarah Palin, Andrew Breitbart, Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck for the shooting.

This is the rule. It's HIS and his party's rule.

So, in other words, suck it UP.

It's easy to be a hypocrite when you stand for nothing.

Many Democrats have blood on their hands. Yup.

Ain't THAT the truth?

