LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL, WATCH How She Responds (Vid)

Watch Mayor Karen Bass call a public meeting for Los Angeles residents.

Watch Los Angeles residents ask Mayor Karen Bass questions she refuses to answer.

Watch Los Angeles residents remind Mayor Karen Bass they pay taxes.

Watch Mayor Karen Bass run away.

Run Karen Run.

This is something else:

Los Angeles residents came out for a public meeting with Mayor Karen Bass as the Speaker



She refused to answer any questions and rushed off stage. Residents shout they’ve paid taxes in the city for 70-75 years, they deserve to be able to ask questions



She refuses and leaves pic.twitter.com/RsZRThOC9M — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 30, 2025

All of this being said, it's hard to feel all too badly for Los Angeles residents since they will keep voting for Democrats even after all of this because ORANGE MAN BAD.

In a way, they are getting exactly what they voted for.

You get what you vote for — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 30, 2025

Karen Bass has all the class of a modern Democratic Party politician. Absolutely zero. — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) November 30, 2025

And yet, many of these same people will keep voting for people like her.



Hence, I have no sympathy. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 30, 2025

1.) They're right. She's a coward and a fraud.



2.) How do they vote?



California is full of people who fall into line at the ballot box, even when they know it isn't working — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 30, 2025

Seems we're not the only ones who aren't exactly sympathetic to the LA residents who likely voted for Bass and will continue to vote the same way because FEELINGS.

