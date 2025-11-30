VIP
FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children' and...
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported...
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Att...
DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the...
Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing...
Delusional Jim Acosta Is Pushing a Legacy Media White House Walkout to Force...
It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party...
VIP
Report: Many Somalis Getting Fed Up With the West and Considering Returning Home
CBS News: Young Mother Deported Without Her Eight-Month-Old
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Demands Answers on the Effect of Foreign Aid Cuts
Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’
VIP
In the Shadow of Fresh Graves, Trump Finally Delivers the Border Clarity America...
Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize...
Wrong Guy: Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Projects All of Biden’s Cognitive Issues and...

LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL, WATCH How She Responds (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Watch Mayor Karen Bass call a public meeting for Los Angeles residents.

Watch Los Angeles residents ask Mayor Karen Bass questions she refuses to answer.

Watch Los Angeles residents remind Mayor Karen Bass they pay taxes.

Advertisement

Watch Mayor Karen Bass run away.

Run Karen Run.

This is something else:

All of this being said, it's hard to feel all too badly for Los Angeles residents since they will keep voting for Democrats even after all of this because ORANGE MAN BAD.

In a way, they are getting exactly what they voted for.

Recommended

BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems we're not the only ones who aren't exactly sympathetic to the LA residents who likely voted for Bass and will continue to vote the same way because FEELINGS.

============================================================

Related:

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack

Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING Young Woman 'Traveling Home'

OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman

WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About Suing Trump

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CRIME KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party with One Zinger
Warren Squire
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Attack on Elon
justmindy
DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the Guards Getting Murdered
justmindy
Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing Their Jobs
justmindy
Delusional Jim Acosta Is Pushing a Legacy Media White House Walkout to Force Trump to Respect ‘Journos’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement