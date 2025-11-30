DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in a Parking Garage

At this point, we're starting to think Democrats want us to write about them here at Twitchy because they are almost just handing us posts, stories, videos, etc to write about. Hey, we get it, even bad publicity is good publicity for these mouth-breathers, but still. You'd think they would eventually get tired of getting roased, even if that means they're getting attention.

Advertisement

For example, morons lost their minds in Chinatown because they heard ICE was parked in a parking garage.

No, really.

Mayhem erupted outside of a Chinatown parking garage on Saturday after protesters learned of a massive ICE presence inside.



https://t.co/rAisPkij3p — amNewYork™ (@amNewYork) November 29, 2025

From AMNY:

A band of anti-ICE protesters confronted a group of masked Feds on Howard Center Streets as they were apparently preparing for a massive raid. In an attempt to prevent the agents from leaving, a group of growing New Yorkers blocked both entrances and used objects like wooden pallets and traffic barriers to block them in.

And how DARE those ICE agents park in a parking garage and then TRY TO LEAVE. The audacity of it all! WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS?!

Enter Dan Goldman with one of the dumbest takes we've read this morning, which doesn't say much because it is relatively early on a Sunday, and most of these lawn flamingos are still asleep.

ICE is continuing to engage in reckless and unwarranted militarized operations.



Today’s confrontation didn't protect a single person but instead unnecessarily put New Yorkers, federal agents, and NYPD officers in harm’s way.



Make no mistake: any chaos and violence in NYC… https://t.co/4P3sIyIShG — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) November 29, 2025

Post continues:

... involving ICE is instigated by ICE.

Yes, it's all ICE's fault that they parked in a parking garage.

Totally.

ICE instigated by attempting to exit a parking garage? Are you retarded, Dan. Obstructing federal officials in the commission of their official duties is a federal crime. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 30, 2025

Make no mistake: any chaos and violence in NYC involving ICE is instigated by Dan's sponsors. pic.twitter.com/nrb8PaLCgx — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) November 30, 2025

*cough cough*

Let’s see here. You’re saying that ICE instigated this violence through the act of…being in a parking garage? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) November 30, 2025

YES, YES THEY DID!

Heh.

This rhetoric is what will get more law enforcement k*lled.



Is that your goal? — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) November 30, 2025

Good point. You'd think even a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebi like Goldman would want to be more cognizant about his rhetoric and what it could lead to, especially after what we just saw on Thanksgiving in DC.

But nooooooo ... he'd rather talk smack on X and appeal to his equally thoughtless supporters.

It's what he does best.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children,' and the So-Called Experts Just Can't Deal

BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS

LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL, WATCH How She Responds (Vid)

'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to Blame for DC Terror Attack

Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING Young Woman 'Traveling Home'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!