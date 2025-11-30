VIP
DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in a Parking Garage

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on November 30, 2025
Meme

At this point, we're starting to think Democrats want us to write about them here at Twitchy because they are almost just handing us posts, stories, videos, etc to write about. Hey, we get it, even bad publicity is good publicity for these mouth-breathers, but still. You'd think they would eventually get tired of getting roased, even if that means they're getting attention.

For example, morons lost their minds in Chinatown because they heard ICE was parked in a parking garage.

No, really.

From AMNY:

A band of anti-ICE protesters confronted a group of masked Feds on Howard Center Streets as they were apparently preparing for a massive raid.

In an attempt to prevent the agents from leaving, a group of growing New Yorkers blocked both entrances and used objects like wooden pallets and traffic barriers to block them in.

And how DARE those ICE agents park in a parking garage and then TRY TO LEAVE. The audacity of it all! WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS?!

Enter Dan Goldman with one of the dumbest takes we've read this morning, which doesn't say much because it is relatively early on a Sunday, and most of these lawn flamingos are still asleep.

LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL, WATCH How She Responds (Vid)
Sam J.
Post continues:

... involving ICE is instigated by ICE.

Yes, it's all ICE's fault that they parked in a parking garage.

Totally.

*cough cough*

YES, YES THEY DID! 

Heh.

Good point. You'd think even a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebi like Goldman would want to be more cognizant about his rhetoric and what it could lead to, especially after what we just saw on Thanksgiving in DC.

But nooooooo ... he'd rather talk smack on X and appeal to his equally thoughtless supporters.

It's what he does best.

============================================================

