Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth was kind enough to send out an early Christmas gift idea because he's just jolly like that.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

We've already covered his original post (and how people absolutely lost their marbles), but a few people were so outraged they tried to outdo Hegseth ... which didn't go very well for them, like Rep. Sara Jacobs, who came up with her own children's book cover.

And it's just, cringe.

Take a gander:

I fixed it for you https://t.co/dy9cWyXbRa pic.twitter.com/d4KymRXopH — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) December 1, 2025

She 'fixed' it.

Yawn.

Right.

Franklin is based — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 1, 2025

Who knew?

Why do you guys love criminals so much — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) December 1, 2025

BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD, DUH.

I fixed your face right now, Sara. pic.twitter.com/beCdghsHzL — Viking Rob (@VikingRobVWO) December 1, 2025

When your entire platform is built around hating one man and one man only, it hugely limits common sense.

The left can't meme — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) December 1, 2025

Hi Sara. Please explain how this post helps America or Americans. — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) December 1, 2025

It does not.

At this point, Trump has Democrats defending drug lords/cartels, pervs in girls' bathrooms, illegals, war, and a plethora of horrible things.

Yup, that's her.

I re-fixed it for you. This is America, we support saving Americans. pic.twitter.com/AdNFIzSQME — Tony (@TonyDGianino) December 1, 2025

Yes, the cartoon is even better.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS Employee Names NAMES and Drops RECEIPTS

Former USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing DHS of White Nationalism

James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist Lefties Lose Their MINDS

DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in a Parking Garage

FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children,' and the So-Called Experts Just Can't Deal

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!