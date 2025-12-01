Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on December 01, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Pete Hegseth was kind enough to send out an early Christmas gift idea because he's just jolly like that. 

We've already covered his original post (and how people absolutely lost their marbles), but a few people were so outraged they tried to outdo Hegseth ... which didn't go very well for them, like Rep. Sara Jacobs, who came up with her own children's book cover.

And it's just, cringe.

Take a gander:

She 'fixed' it.

Yawn.

Right.

Who knew?

BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD, DUH.

When your entire platform is built around hating one man and one man only, it hugely limits common sense.

It does not.

At this point, Trump has Democrats defending drug lords/cartels, pervs in girls' bathrooms, illegals, war, and a plethora of horrible things. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yup, that's her.

Yes, the cartoon is even better.

Heh.

