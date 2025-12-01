MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS...
USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing Trump's DHS of White Nationalism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on December 01, 2025
ImgFlip

We think it's pretty safe to say that anyone who thinks all Americans are just white people is pretty racist, right? That anyone who would accuse the Department of Homeland Security of white nationalism for removing illegals from our country is not only a complete lunatic but also a ... wait for it ... racist.

Case in point, former USAID bro Jeremy Konyndyk jumped the racist shark here:

Huh. You know, the last time we checked, American citizens included people of all colors, creeds, and abilities. Crazy, we know.

Of course, Konyndyk wants to pretend that anyone who would protect Americans FIRST and foremost is somehow a villain, but X saw through his rhetoric, and it's glorious.

Indeed.

There's a reason for that.

See, that's what we got out of it as well. Assuming all Americans are white is racist.

Simple.

The more we hear from people who worked with USAID, the more we realize how lucky we are that the Trump administration stepped in to clip its wings.

DERP.

See what we mean?

============================================================

============================================================

