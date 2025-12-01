USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing Trump's DHS of White Nationalism

We think it's pretty safe to say that anyone who thinks all Americans are just white people is pretty racist, right? That anyone who would accuse the Department of Homeland Security of white nationalism for removing illegals from our country is not only a complete lunatic but also a ... wait for it ... racist.

Case in point, former USAID bro Jeremy Konyndyk jumped the racist shark here:

Pure, uncut white nationalism has taken over DHS. https://t.co/1xZOvD6qbP — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) November 30, 2025

Huh. You know, the last time we checked, American citizens included people of all colors, creeds, and abilities. Crazy, we know.

Of course, Konyndyk wants to pretend that anyone who would protect Americans FIRST and foremost is somehow a villain, but X saw through his rhetoric, and it's glorious.

With your resume, Jeremy, you should count yourself lucky that you're not in prison.



Get bent. pic.twitter.com/f3WnkA7rLR — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 30, 2025

Indeed.

Why do you think only non-white people have immigrated to the US and from did you get your racism? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 30, 2025

That’s a mighty white take you have there — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 1, 2025

Saving the country from third masses with no desire to assimilate or much of anything other than ride the system. Is so racist.



🤣 — James Beam 002 (@M1911_FL) December 1, 2025

Aw, you worked for USAID, no wonder you are bitter. You sound unemployed. — Mariana (@texaspundit_) November 30, 2025

There's a reason for that.

“Only white people are Americans” is a racist take, J dog — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 30, 2025

See, that's what we got out of it as well. Assuming all Americans are white is racist.

Simple.

Sorry we are closed!



Move to Canada if you dont like it. — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) November 30, 2025

You mad, bro?



All that USAID $$$ has dried up...so you lash out with unsupported racebaiting?



Go find a new grift! pic.twitter.com/Kf4WlS7q1w — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) November 30, 2025

The more we hear from people who worked with USAID, the more we realize how lucky we are that the Trump administration stepped in to clip its wings.

The replies to this post are doing a good job of proving the point… — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) November 30, 2025

DERP.

See what we mean?

