MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Makes Tim Walz Look Even SHADIER As MN DHS Employee Names NAMES, Drops RECEIPTS

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz is in hot water after allegations of health and human services fraud came to light, and an anonymous X account supposedly representing 480 staff of the Minnesota Department of Human Services said he was 100% to blame.

All sorts of ouch, right?

Welp, that account has struck again, this time naming names and sharing some receipts so we have an even better idea of how bad it has been in Minnesota, and you guys? Woof. So much woof. All the woof.

Check this out:

As we’ve shared in past, Shireen Gandhi is an instrument of Tim Walz and cannot be trusted to lead the DHS, whether temporary or otherwise. Since 2017, we’ve seen astronomical fraud, worse than even the 2014 fraud scandals, that have gone unchecked. What we are aware of is that… — Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees (@Minnesota_DHS) December 1, 2025

Post continues:

... is that Shireen is untrustworthy and as chief compliance officer during the years of fraud, has failed miserably. Right now, DHS is quietly deleting data under the guise of data migration or systems enhancements. We’re finding many documents becoming untraceable. Data going missing, documents vanishing, meeting notes where leadership decisions are made are now gone - especially our OneNote files. What’s apparent is that Shireen Gandhi doesn’t want outsiders to see what happens behind DHS walls as seen with her feeble excuses and vehement opposition against external auditing agencies coming into DHS.

Wow.

But wait, there's more:

Minnesota’s Olmstead Office (OIO) is separate from DHS, but all sit under the same state government. And there’s a troubling pattern: when oversight breaks down in one division, leaders are quietly shifted elsewhere—without transparency or accountability.



Now Natasha Merz, whose… — Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees (@Minnesota_DHS) December 1, 2025

Post continues:

... DHS division saw leadership layers grow while oversight of disability services (including EIDBI) remained negligible, is moved into a civil-rights leadership role at OIO.Earlier, Dave Greeman left DHS following major financial irregularities and surfaced in Hennepin County leadership without any public explanation. This raises serious questions:

Is the state moving leaders between agencies to avoid accountability?

How does recycling leadership after oversight failures protect Minnesotans with disabilities?

Does this practice enable fraud, weaken public trust, and undermine people’s ability to trace responsibility?

Who is evaluating performance before reassigning leaders with major oversight gaps? Different agency… same government… same pattern. Minnesotans deserve transparency—not musical chairs with public accountability.

Not musical chairs with public accountability.

Now THAT'S a great point, because it sounds like exactly what has been going on.

Should Walz resign? Probably. Will he? Probably not.

