Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ......
Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We...
We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds...
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t...
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers

OMG, NOT THAT! Canadian Is BIG MAD at Wayne Gretzky for Taking Pic With Trump and X Has BRUTAL Thoughts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on December 02, 2025
Twitchy

You guys. Wayne Gretzky TOOK A PICTURE WITH DONALD TRUMP.

THE HORROR!

We may never be able to look at Wayne Gretzky the same way again because he dared to take a picture with Trump. TRUMP. ARGLE BARGLE RAR!?!!?!?

Advertisement

Holy Hell, the effort it took for us to write something that stupid was physically painful ... 

Can you imagine the sort of brain trust that actually thinks like that? WOOF.

Oh, wait ... our bad:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

That'll show Wayne!

RIGHT?! 

Recommended

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You know, we might feel sorry for Don if he hadn't tagged MAGA and Trump in his post, almost as if he was looking to be dragged mercilessly. 

TDS is real.

Oof. #GoAvs

Same, bro. Same.

Advertisement

He's probably crying over his many trophies and awards, yup.

============================================================

Related:

Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting

Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS Employee Names NAMES and Drops RECEIPTS

Former USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing DHS of White Nationalism

James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist Lefties Lose Their MINDS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL JOE BIDEN SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job
Warren Squire
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal Military Made Up of Warriors
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement