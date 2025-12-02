OMG, NOT THAT! Canadian Is BIG MAD at Wayne Gretzky for Taking Pic With Trump and X Has BRUTAL Thoughts

You guys. Wayne Gretzky TOOK A PICTURE WITH DONALD TRUMP.

THE HORROR!

We may never be able to look at Wayne Gretzky the same way again because he dared to take a picture with Trump. TRUMP. ARGLE BARGLE RAR!?!!?!?

Holy Hell, the effort it took for us to write something that stupid was physically painful ...

Can you imagine the sort of brain trust that actually thinks like that? WOOF.

Oh, wait ... our bad:

I use to think Wayne Gretzky was awesome because he’s the greatest hockey player who ever lived. Now I just think he’s the greatest hockey player who ever lived.

You’re judged by the company you keep, Wayne.

Keep smiling. The kid in me will find a new hero. #cdnpoli #Trump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/FHUC2Zeu3I — Don Bradshaw (@RealDonBradshaw) November 30, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

That'll show Wayne!

It’s amusing how I once believed Wayne Gretzky was the greatest hockey player of all time. However, upon seeing this picture, I realized that he’s not only the best hockey player ever, but he’s also incredibly awesome! Thank you for sharing this picture. — lonestar dude (@lonestarITdude) December 1, 2025

RIGHT?!

Do you ever look in the mirror and just stare aghast at yourself in abject horror at how broken you are?



I imagine you don't. But you know, you probably should. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 1, 2025

You know, we might feel sorry for Don if he hadn't tagged MAGA and Trump in his post, almost as if he was looking to be dragged mercilessly.

Not sure how Wayne recovers from this — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 1, 2025

TDS is real.

Oof. #GoAvs

So he’s still the greatest hockey player to ever live? Is that what you’re saying here? — OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) December 1, 2025

Oh man, I bet he's terribly upset to hear this. — Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) December 1, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

You DO realize you’re on here bragging about your mental illness, yeah?



“I used to be mentally sound, but then I got psyop’d into oblivion because I allowed others to do my thinking for me.”



Weird flex but OK… pic.twitter.com/tWdKlD77sR — ResistingTheResistance (@ResistThis42069) December 1, 2025

I’m sure the Great One is crushed, Don. What will he do without your slobbering TDS in his life. 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 1, 2025

He's probably crying over his many trophies and awards, yup.

============================================================

