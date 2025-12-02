They MISCALCULATED --> ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually V...
VIP
Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats...
Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ......
OMG, NOT THAT! Canadian Is BIG MAD at Wayne Gretzky for Taking Pic...
Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We...
We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds...
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t...
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views

Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X' and LOL-YUP, It's a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on December 02, 2025
Imgflip

What a bummer. We went to snag the original post that Joey Jones is making fun of here, and what do you know? The sad little Canadian who couldn't has this editor blocked.

Advertisement

The nerve.

Honestly, at this point, we have to laugh at the number of men who run from a big, mean woman like this managing editor. BOO!

Luckily, we can help Jones mock the post since he quote-tweeted him.

Thanks, Joey!

As Jones points out, this post is perhaps the dumbest post he's seen in a long time on X. It appears the Left is very angry about Trump pointing out that terrorists in our country is a bad thing, and that we should stop being gracious to a dangerous fault and perhaps make some changes to who we do and do not allow within our borders.

We're just big meanies, we suppose.

So, our mindless, sad, emotionally driven pals on the Left are attacking white men. How (un)original of them.

Might is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

It's really dumb and absolutely Twitchy-worthy.

*cough cough*

Sensing a theme here.

Pretty damn stupid, yup.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't it?

Impressive, and not in a good way. Yup. 

Way to go, sending your best, CanaDUH.

============================================================

Related:

Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats and ... WOOF

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

How DARE He?! X Points and Laughs at Canadian Wetting Himself Over Wayne Gretzky's Awesome Pic With Trump

Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting

Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

ANTIFA CANADA DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It
Grateful Calvin
We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
OMG, NOT THAT! Canadian Is BIG MAD at Wayne Gretzky for Taking Pic With Trump and X Has BRUTAL Thoughts
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement