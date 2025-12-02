Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X' and LOL-YUP, It's a DOOZY

What a bummer. We went to snag the original post that Joey Jones is making fun of here, and what do you know? The sad little Canadian who couldn't has this editor blocked.

Advertisement

The nerve.

Honestly, at this point, we have to laugh at the number of men who run from a big, mean woman like this managing editor. BOO!

Luckily, we can help Jones mock the post since he quote-tweeted him.

Thanks, Joey!

As Jones points out, this post is perhaps the dumbest post he's seen in a long time on X. It appears the Left is very angry about Trump pointing out that terrorists in our country is a bad thing, and that we should stop being gracious to a dangerous fault and perhaps make some changes to who we do and do not allow within our borders.

We're just big meanies, we suppose.

So, our mindless, sad, emotionally driven pals on the Left are attacking white men. How (un)original of them.

Might be the dumbest post I’ve seen on X in a while. https://t.co/nNVJWmIOSm — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 1, 2025

Might is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

It's really dumb and absolutely Twitchy-worthy.

Well he’s Canadian — Eric Menefee (@4real_Emenefee) December 2, 2025

*cough cough*

Whaddayou expect?



He’s Canadian. — CD Coffelt🇺🇸 (@CDCoffelt) December 1, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

Top 5 for sure! — The Donny Boyee (@DonnyBoyee) December 2, 2025

Pretty damn stupid, yup.

Well, the maple leaf tells us all we need to know. — k palm (@hawk14112) December 1, 2025

Don't it?

🤣🤣🤣 I expect nothing less from a Canadian — law (@curdog69) December 2, 2025

The stupidity is on a whole other level. — Ducky Hemp (@Hemp81984C) December 1, 2025

Impressive, and not in a good way. Yup.

Way to go, sending your best, CanaDUH.

============================================================

Related:

Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats and ... WOOF

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

How DARE He?! X Points and Laughs at Canadian Wetting Himself Over Wayne Gretzky's Awesome Pic With Trump

Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting

Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!