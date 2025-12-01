VIP
SUUURE, Dude: Mark Kelly Claiming Trump Is SCARED of Him the Funniest Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on December 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Mark Kelly thinks theTrump administration is afraid of him because he's holding them accountable.

Or something.

Don't look at us that way; we didn't say it.

Kelly did.

Watch:

Since when is doing his job trying to intimidate and confuse members of the military? This guy ... 

Yup, he's running.

Keep digging, Mark.

HE WAS JUST TRYING TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND STUFF, YOU GUYS.

Not even a little bit.

