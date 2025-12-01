SUUURE, Dude: Mark Kelly Claiming Trump Is SCARED of Him the Funniest Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

Mark Kelly thinks theTrump administration is afraid of him because he's holding them accountable.

Or something.

Don't look at us that way; we didn't say it.

Kelly did.

Watch:

This administration is scared of being held accountable, so they're trying to intimidate me. Make no mistake—no President or unqualified Secretary of Defense is going to stop me from doing my job. pic.twitter.com/Gvd0jJUhu5 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 30, 2025

Since when is doing his job trying to intimidate and confuse members of the military? This guy ...

Yup, he's running.

this isn’t intimidation; it’s accountability. Your ‘Seditious Six’ video sows doubt in the chain of command, pitting troops against leaders. History warns: Vietnam antiwar rhetoric from pols like McGovern prolonged chaos, sparked Kent State killings (4 dead, 1970). Hard Hat Riot… — John “TIG” Tiegen (@TigTiegen) November 30, 2025

That right Mark. You’re a legend in your own mind. 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/4Jo8X83hGW — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) November 30, 2025

You crossed the line, now you’re doing it again on the basis of an anonymous source via the Russian Collusion fraud author. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) November 30, 2025

Keep digging, Mark.

Keep hammering on as if you are a martyr or something. Dude we all know what you're doing and the more you keep tripling down, you're making the case against you easier. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) November 30, 2025

HE WAS JUST TRYING TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION AND STUFF, YOU GUYS.

Keep digging that self important hole to sedition China.

We all know what you you are doing. Deep State Color Revolution. pic.twitter.com/2A0f9Lz24J — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) November 30, 2025

No one is scared of you, baldy. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) November 30, 2025

Not even a little bit.

