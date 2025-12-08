WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect's Family Just RAINED All Over the Left's 'Blame Trump' Parade

Joey Jones Blasts Dem Sen. Duckworth for American Military Pilots and Narco Terrorists...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We've lost track of the many times our pals on the Left (and even some on the Right) have assured us that they've got Trump THIS TIME only to have it turn out they did not have him ... that time, or any time. And boy howdy, they were super excited when CNN reported with anonymous sources that the J6 pipe bomb suspect thought the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump.

Finally, they would be vindicated! It was an insurrection! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

And of course, they all want to believe CNN because CNN is one of them.

Welp, turns out there is one MASSIVE problem with the claim CNN reported based on someone (we have no idea who) they claimed was familiar with the situation.

He is no Trump supporter.

Even his family says so:

We feel shocked ... SHOCKED!

Oh, wait. No.

From Just the News:

The grandmother of the January 6 pipe bomb suspect denied in a news report Friday that her grandson was a fan of President Donald Trump, arguing that he had no party affiliation and never votes in elections.

"He’s borderline autistic," she claimed. "He’s slow. He may be 30, but he’s got the mind of a 16-year-old. That’s why we’re thinking - What the hell? What’s going on?"

The grandmother said her grandson works a data entry job for his family’s bail bonds business and does not like either political party, so she does not believe the charges against Cole. 

"He’s not politically affiliated with anything," the grandmother said. "He has no social media contacts. He’s never online going back and forth with politics or anything like that. He says he don’t like either party.

You guys hear that? That's the sound of millions of angry Lefties desperate to pin this on Trump and his supporters and failing ... again.

============================================================

