Guess How Many Violations a MN 'Learing' Center Reportedly Had While STILL Receiving Millions

Doug P. | 11:57 AM on December 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

As you've probably seen, a video from independent journalist Nick Shirley showing a ghost daycare ("learing") center in Minneapolis, Minnesota (and other similar places) has gone mega viral. One of the daycare centers in particular has been the recipient of millions and millions of taxpayer dollars. The problem? It appears that the center wasn't taking care of any kids at the time and is being investigated as a front for what looks like even more fraud in Minnesota. 

The corporate media is largely yawning over these stories while independent journos are the ones who should be getting Pulitzers (but never will). 

It's called the "Quality Learning Center," but, in a twist that isn't surprising whatsoever, the sign in front says "Quality Learing Center." 

Put whoever made that sign in charge of a teachers union!

The "Learing" Center has reportedly been investigated a dozen times and received nearly 100 health (and other) violations but that apparently didn't stop the place from getting millions of taxpayer dollars:

Nothing to see here!

Oh, and if you'd like to call the "Learing Center" to ask about all this, apparently that would be a futile task: 

According to Nick Shirley, he called the phone number for a different Minnesota daycare and it went directly to Tim Walz's office. Things just keep looking worse and it's possible we haven't even seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the level of fraud that's been going on in Tim Walz's Minnesota. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like the Dems atop Minnesota's state government. 

