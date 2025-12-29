Guess How Many Violations a MN 'Learing' Center Reportedly Had While STILL Receiving Millions

As you've probably seen, a video from independent journalist Nick Shirley showing a ghost daycare ("learing") center in Minneapolis, Minnesota (and other similar places) has gone mega viral. One of the daycare centers in particular has been the recipient of millions and millions of taxpayer dollars. The problem? It appears that the center wasn't taking care of any kids at the time and is being investigated as a front for what looks like even more fraud in Minnesota.

The corporate media is largely yawning over these stories while independent journos are the ones who should be getting Pulitzers (but never will).

It's called the "Quality Learning Center," but, in a twist that isn't surprising whatsoever, the sign in front says "Quality Learing Center."

Still can’t get over Quality Learing Center. They care so little they couldn’t even get the name of the scam right. Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/4vm9d2VNqX — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 27, 2025

Put whoever made that sign in charge of a teachers union!

The "Learing" Center has reportedly been investigated a dozen times and received nearly 100 health (and other) violations but that apparently didn't stop the place from getting millions of taxpayer dollars:

🚨BREAKING - Quality LEARING Center was allegedly investigated more than 12 TIMES by Minnesota’s Department of Human Services between '19 & '23.



It received 95 VIOLATIONS, yet still received > $8 MILLION.



They had government help to stay open & funded.pic.twitter.com/YLh8JHrXzn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 29, 2025

Nothing to see here!

Oh, and if you'd like to call the "Learing Center" to ask about all this, apparently that would be a futile task:

🚨 JUST IN: Fox News attempted to reach out to the Somali “Quality Learing Center” in Minnesota, and their phone number DOESN’T EVEN WORK



Why haven’t these places been raided yet?!



START THE RAIDS! pic.twitter.com/xHqVy6N3MS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 28, 2025

According to Nick Shirley, he called the phone number for a different Minnesota daycare and it went directly to Tim Walz's office. Things just keep looking worse and it's possible we haven't even seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the level of fraud that's been going on in Tim Walz's Minnesota.

*****

