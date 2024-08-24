CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged College Cocaine Dealer

Yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. Before his endorsement, RFK Jr. went scorched earth on the Democratic Party, calling it the party of 'war, censorship, corruption' and blasting its anti-democratic behavior (like trying to get third party candidates like RFK Jr. and Jill Stein kicked off the ballot in swing states).

Advertisement

So it's not surprising that the media would drop this trash story to undermine RFK Jr. and Trump:

RFK Jr. accused of being a COCAINE dealer at Harvard University - as former classmate speaks out https://t.co/hNnnTvRLtO pic.twitter.com/1KLXC9WL8K — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 24, 2024

The media are absolute garbage.

They write:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former Harvard University classmate has accused him of selling cocaine as a student. The bombshell claim came from author Kurt Andersen on Friday in scathing column for The Atlantic. Earlier in the day Kennedy suspended his third party presidential campaign and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump. Andersen claimed as a Harvard student in the 1970s he purchased cocaine from RFK Jr. and his brother Joseph P. Kennedy II for $40 in a dorm room. 'Sometime during my freshman year, I tried cocaine, enjoyed it, and later decided to procure a gram for myself, Andersen said. 'A friend told me about a kid in our class who was selling coke. The dealer was Bobby Kennedy.'

We all know why this story dropped yesterday and not any time between the start of the RFK Jr. campaign and Thursday.

But -- in this writer's opinion -- this will backfire because Hunter Biden, the son of the sitting president, is a known cocaine user. And a bag of cocaine was found in the White House.

Your citizens are being stabbed by foreign invaders every day. Your corrupt politicians jail anyone who complains. This is what you think is important right now, you f**king morons? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 24, 2024

ORANGE MAN BAD.

So weird how this story drops immediately after RFK Jr. endorses Trump for president.



Say it with me, everyone: FAKE NEWS! — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 24, 2024

Absolutely fake news.

Not one peep about this until RFK endorsed Trump. Your lies are making his point and the world is watching it in real time.



Delete your everything! — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) August 24, 2024

They are proving him right.

Whose cocaine was found in the White House a few months ago? — Jimmy Haigh (@haigh_jimmy) August 24, 2024

Yeah, please tell us.

Here's a hint: not RFK, Jr.'s.

This is nothing. Wait for the 50-year old rape accusations. Of course there will be no evidence. There never is. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 24, 2024

Of course. Who needs evidence?

'Show us the man and we'll show you the crime.'

I love that you can pinpoint the exact moments when the media decides to care about someone’s supposed past. https://t.co/36QftiOpob — Tandy (@dantypo) August 24, 2024

We sure can.

Going way out on a limb here, but I’m guessing that the type of voter that RFK appeals to is not going to give a s**t he sold someone cocaine 50 years ago. https://t.co/3PXhp9sqqE — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

No, they're not.

I personally think RFK Jr is mentally a vegan nutburger but you people are pure evil. https://t.co/xFlwzwDjR5 — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 24, 2024

They sure are.

Yes, and?



- Hunter, slumming it in DC https://t.co/SWgMBJp6ha — Dave "Joyful" Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) August 24, 2024

Right?

there are no lengths the legacy media will not go to in order to slime a person that steps out of line.



they are the enemy of the american people. https://t.co/n0QK338Gxh — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 24, 2024

No lengths. They'll do this to anyone who steps out of line.