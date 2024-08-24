NYT Explains How Kamala Harris’ ‘Centrism’ Is Working
CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged College Cocaine Dealer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. Before his endorsement, RFK Jr. went scorched earth on the Democratic Party, calling it the party of 'war, censorship, corruption' and blasting its anti-democratic behavior (like trying to get third party candidates like RFK Jr. and Jill Stein kicked off the ballot in swing states).

So it's not surprising that the media would drop this trash story to undermine RFK Jr. and Trump:

The media are absolute garbage.

They write:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former Harvard University classmate has accused him of selling cocaine as a student.

The bombshell claim came from author Kurt Andersen on Friday in scathing column for The Atlantic.

Earlier in the day Kennedy suspended his third party presidential campaign and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Andersen claimed as a Harvard student in the 1970s he purchased cocaine from RFK Jr. and his brother Joseph P. Kennedy II for $40 in a dorm room.

'Sometime during my freshman year, I tried cocaine, enjoyed it, and later decided to procure a gram for myself, Andersen said. 'A friend told me about a kid in our class who was selling coke. The dealer was Bobby Kennedy.'

We all know why this story dropped yesterday and not any time between the start of the RFK Jr. campaign and Thursday.

But -- in this writer's opinion -- this will backfire because Hunter Biden, the son of the sitting president, is a known cocaine user. And a bag of cocaine was found in the White House.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Absolutely fake news.

They are proving him right.

Yeah, please tell us.

Here's a hint: not RFK, Jr.'s.

Of course. Who needs evidence?

'Show us the man and we'll show you the crime.'

We sure can.

No, they're not.

They sure are.

Right? 

No lengths. They'll do this to anyone who steps out of line.

Tags: 2024 COCAINE DAILY MAIL DONALD TRUMP DRUGS HARVARD

