Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Sue to Remove RFK From Nevada Ballot, Calling Him 'Spoiler'

Setting aside the fact America is a constitutional republic and not a democracy for a moment, it's amazing how the supposed 'defenders' of democracy -- the Democratic Party -- really, really don't want other candidates on the ballot.

This isn't their first attempt to remove opposition. They've tried to boot Trump in Maine and Colorado, and they've already sued in the past to keep independent candidate RKF, Jr. off the ballot.

Now they're trying to remove RFK Jr. again, and they've said the quiet part out loud: the DNC claims he's not an 'independent' candidate, but a 'spoiler' who threatens Biden's candidacy.

Dems sue RFK Jr. over Nevada presidential bid — saying he’s not really ‘independent,’ wants to ‘play spoiler’ https://t.co/Qe82cPpvoZ pic.twitter.com/wEBttsgbdl — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not a political independent under Nevada law and should be disqualified from Silver State ballots, two voters allege in a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday. Uwe Rockenfeller and Francisco Morales named Kennedy, his running mate Nicole Shanahan and Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar as defendants. They want the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket disqualified from the state ballot. After ending his Democratic primary challenge to President Biden, the complaint alleges, Kennedy “claims that he is an ‘Independent’ candidate for President of the United States while simultaneously seeking the nominations of at least six separate political parties in six other states.” Those parties “have distinct platforms and ideologies,” the suit says; the American Independent Party of California, for instance, “has a sordid history, supporting past segregationist candidates for president like former Alabama governor George Wallace.”

But they love democracy, folks.

then maybe they shouldn't have given him the Bernie Sanders treatment.



they have no one else to blame but themselves. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) June 22, 2024

Bingo. We remember how the Biden administration denied RFK Jr. Secret Service protection multiple times.

The Dems are running scared. They are determined to rid all competitors that are a threat to Biden. In other words, all the competition. — Delta Queen (@DeltaQu57975908) June 22, 2024

They are, although this writer thinks RFK Jr. pulls more votes from Trump than Biden.

They’re trying to get him off the ballot to “protect democracy” — Bob Loblaw (@LoblawBobLaw) June 22, 2024

And they think they're the good guys here.

Yep. More lawfare.

The Left has zero qualms about going to court and suing in the blink of an eye.

The Right could learn a lesson here.

Nothing screams democracy more than suing to keep a presidential candidate off of the ballot — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) June 22, 2024

Right?

😂 wasn't there a time recently where they asserted he would harm Trumps chances and they were cheering him on?



its always lawfare for the democrats. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) June 22, 2024

There was.

And it always is lawfare.

Nothing to see here.just @TheDemocrats and this @WhiteHouse 'saving Democracy' by going after their opponents.

I cannot roll my eyes hard enough at the hypocrisy and criminality of this @POTUS administration. https://t.co/APAiAxqxkh — Traci Parker (@traciparker01) June 22, 2024

They're awful hypocrites.

Attempting to take candidates out by legal means appears to be the strategy whether it's Kennedy or Trump. https://t.co/QL6dwCbtbH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 22, 2024

They can't run on Biden's record. This is all they've got.

The Democrats are out here Protecting Democracy™ by jailing one political rival and suing the other. https://t.co/iWlwUDZimp — RIP (@Marshal_Dov) June 22, 2024

We all see it, too.

“Saving democracy” by denying people the right to vote for their preferred candidate https://t.co/RAd79GN9rR — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) June 22, 2024

People may vote in a way they don't like, and they can't allow that.