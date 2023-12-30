Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)

HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses...
Doug P.  |  11:19 AM on December 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

After ruling that Donald Trump could not be on the Maine primary ballot, Secretary of State  Shenna Bellows claimed that she had no choice and was only following state law and the Constitution: 

Is there anything more "democratic" than trying to keep a candidate off the ballot for a crime he's never even been charged with (other than feverish claims from the people trying to keep him off the ballot)? Ah yes, our "cherished norms" have been restored!

It's a good thing Bellows says she's following only the law and Constitution, or else we just might wondering if partisan politics has something to do with it: 

Nothing to see here, it's just Bellows super-fanning over the opponent of the current Republican frontrunner she and other Dems are trying to remove from the ballot.

But wait, there's more!

HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles
justmindy
But the Maine SoS is only motivated by the law and Constitution. Yep, for sure! (Did that sound sarcastic enough?)

*** 

