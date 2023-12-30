Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)

After ruling that Donald Trump could not be on the Maine primary ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows claimed that she had no choice and was only following state law and the Constitution:

“This is something that I did not choose to do, but was obligated to do under Maine law and the Constitution.”



Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows explains why she blocked former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. pic.twitter.com/oNcFRVn6w7 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2023

Is there anything more "democratic" than trying to keep a candidate off the ballot for a crime he's never even been charged with (other than feverish claims from the people trying to keep him off the ballot)? Ah yes, our "cherished norms" have been restored!

It's a good thing Bellows says she's following only the law and Constitution, or else we just might wondering if partisan politics has something to do with it:

Democracy is not the goal. pic.twitter.com/eFZm022P4r — same old kɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) December 30, 2023

Nothing to see here, it's just Bellows super-fanning over the opponent of the current Republican frontrunner she and other Dems are trying to remove from the ballot.

But wait, there's more!

Who could've ever imagined that Barack Obama was close with Shenna Bellows? 🙃 https://t.co/zMrSSJi4CE pic.twitter.com/3dFUAFH2Xs — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 29, 2023

This is Shenna Bellows, the Maine Secretary of State who just removed Trump from the ballot.



She said the right of every American to vote freely and fairly is the premise of our democracy.



By her own standards, she is the real threat to our democracy! pic.twitter.com/V66SWbVxUC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 29, 2023

But the Maine SoS is only motivated by the law and Constitution. Yep, for sure! (Did that sound sarcastic enough?)

***

