'Petty and Vindictive': RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service for a THIRD Time

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Back in October, we reported how the Biden administration -- for the second time -- denied Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.; the Kennedy campaign responded by submitting a third request for protection.

Late last week, that request was also denied.

Deseret reports:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s third request for Secret Service protection has been denied, according to a letter obtained by the Deseret News.

The letter, signed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, says that USSS protection for Kennedy is “not warranted.” The letter’s veracity was confirmed Friday night by the Kennedy campaign.

“I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms,” Mayorkas wrote. “Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

This is not the norm. In fact, it was the assassination of RFK's father -- Robert F. Kennedy -- in 1968 that led to the practice of Secret Service protection for presidential candidates in the first place.

He's a major political candidate in 2024, with polling numbers to back it up. Yes, he's running as an independent, but that's irrelevant. He's deserves the protection.

Remember when a return to norms and decency was on the ballot? That electing Biden meant the adults were back in charge?

Good times.

All lies, too.

Except, as we reported in October, Kennedy pulls more votes from Trump than Biden. He could help Biden in a close race with Trump.

But the media assured us the Biden White House is 'drama-free' and we should be thankful for it!

There's no corruption here! Absolutely none whatsoever.

Hmmm. If only we had a word to describe this.

Like, maybe, fascism? Isn't that the word the Left likes to use whenever a Republican does, well, anything?

Someone else who, like us, knows and understands the history of why presidential candidates get Secret Service protection.

Also relevant: his uncle was assassinated.

Seems to be a pattern there we'd like to avoid repeating.

Trump -- as the Left likes to remind us daily -- is a 'threat to democracy', but their actions (removing candidates from the ballot, not giving protection to a declared third-party candidate) are somehow, miraculously, not a threat to democracy.

It's really incredible, isn't it?

It is disgraceful, and the Biden administration has zero shame for it.

If any Republican president did a quarter of what Biden is doing, in terms of weaponizing the government against his political opponents, the media would lose its collective mind. We'd never hear the end of 'dictatorship' and 'fascism' and yet they are completely silent when Biden does it. And continues to do it.

Because we had a presidential candidate assassinated. That's why. It's now standard practice, and the fact that it's being denied to RFK Jr. is disgraceful.

This is exactly who Biden is: petty and vindictive. And his administration is no better.

We need to vote him out.

Will we? That remains to be seen.

Again -- you don't have to be a fan of the Kennedy family, but you do have to be consistent and aware of the context of what RFK Jr. is requesting and why it's a thing in the first place.

Take those poll numbers with a grain of salt, but if the Left is really about democracy and the will of the people, RFK Jr.'s candidacy should be treated the same as Biden's and whoever the GOP nominee is.

That it's not speaks volumes about their actual view of 'democracy', doesn't it?

***

