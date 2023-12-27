'Petty and Vindictive': RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service for a THIRD Time

Back in October, we reported how the Biden administration -- for the second time -- denied Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.; the Kennedy campaign responded by submitting a third request for protection.

Advertisement

Late last week, that request was also denied.

Denied Secret Service again! It’s not just about me. It’s another example of weaponization of government against Biden’s political opponents. They know that 30¢ of every campaign dollar goes to keeping me safe.https://t.co/2BCtyszYCD — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 23, 2023

Deseret reports:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s third request for Secret Service protection has been denied, according to a letter obtained by the Deseret News. The letter, signed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, says that USSS protection for Kennedy is “not warranted.” The letter’s veracity was confirmed Friday night by the Kennedy campaign. “I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms,” Mayorkas wrote. “Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

This is not the norm. In fact, it was the assassination of RFK's father -- Robert F. Kennedy -- in 1968 that led to the practice of Secret Service protection for presidential candidates in the first place.

Homeland Security gave no explanation for rejecting our application. Law says all “major candidates” get protection. I’m polling 22% (and 40% among young voters — beating both Biden and Trump). My opinion may be biased, but that seems pretty “major” to me. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 23, 2023

He's a major political candidate in 2024, with polling numbers to back it up. Yes, he's running as an independent, but that's irrelevant. He's deserves the protection.

Biden is a small, petty and vindictive man. He’s also a crook, and quite possibly a treasonous one. The worst person ever to be president — and that is really saying something. Godspeed sir! — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) December 24, 2023

Remember when a return to norms and decency was on the ballot? That electing Biden meant the adults were back in charge?

Good times.

All lies, too.

Biden doesn’t want to provide Secret Service protection because that would only help legitimize RFK’s campaign which is a direct threat to Biden’s.



It’s never about keeping Americans safe with this current administration — it’s about keeping them controlled. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2023

Except, as we reported in October, Kennedy pulls more votes from Trump than Biden. He could help Biden in a close race with Trump.

He can’t and won’t debate you, then they censure you, then they won’t give secret service protection to you. Unreal yet not surprising with the current corrupt administration. — Kyle Reese (@NoVaxAllFacts) December 23, 2023

But the media assured us the Biden White House is 'drama-free' and we should be thankful for it!

There's no corruption here! Absolutely none whatsoever.

The Biden Era = government agencies and traditional media mobilized against political opponents — Michael W. Cook, author (@MikeCook_author) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

Hmmm. If only we had a word to describe this.

Like, maybe, fascism? Isn't that the word the Left likes to use whenever a Republican does, well, anything?

This is unbelievable. The whole reason that protection exists for candidates is because of his fathered being murdered. https://t.co/ZdCtdJZKaL — Fore Right (@slicebrigade) December 23, 2023

Someone else who, like us, knows and understands the history of why presidential candidates get Secret Service protection.

Also relevant: his uncle was assassinated.

Seems to be a pattern there we'd like to avoid repeating.

A very dangerous version of election interference. It's sickening. The Biden administration is out of control. https://t.co/sKUcmgpN1k — Neil Glaser (@Old_Wino) December 23, 2023

Trump -- as the Left likes to remind us daily -- is a 'threat to democracy', but their actions (removing candidates from the ballot, not giving protection to a declared third-party candidate) are somehow, miraculously, not a threat to democracy.

It's really incredible, isn't it?

Disgraceful of this current Biden administration to deny a top contender like Kennedy the secret service protection as afforded by law. https://t.co/KjlY31Q1jL — Brian Reed (@BrianRe25284379) December 23, 2023

It is disgraceful, and the Biden administration has zero shame for it.

Biden is the most petulant and divisive president is recent history. He targets his political opponents with impunity. He is a disgusting disgrace. A puppet for the corporate establishment.



Let’s go Brandon. FJB. https://t.co/CDIeCWUyEM — InsiderHCW 🩺⚕️ (@InsiderHCW) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

If any Republican president did a quarter of what Biden is doing, in terms of weaponizing the government against his political opponents, the media would lose its collective mind. We'd never hear the end of 'dictatorship' and 'fascism' and yet they are completely silent when Biden does it. And continues to do it.

Put aside from the weaponization of government against political opponents that’s happening here, why is ANY politician entitled to secret service at the expense of tax payers to begin with? https://t.co/KNj38oCpta — Tara (@tarabisharat) December 24, 2023

Because we had a presidential candidate assassinated. That's why. It's now standard practice, and the fact that it's being denied to RFK Jr. is disgraceful.

This is really disgraceful and tells you a lot about Biden's character. https://t.co/LaIiEJqZTt — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) December 23, 2023

This is exactly who Biden is: petty and vindictive. And his administration is no better.

Biden is not only incompetent, misguided, easily manipulated, uninformed, morally bankrupt, ill tempered, and intellectually obtuse, but lacks even an ounce of class.



We all have a moral duty to send Sleepy Joe packing. https://t.co/TQ1fJeu6ea — Alexis de Tocqueville (@Tocqueville03) December 23, 2023

We need to vote him out.

Will we? That remains to be seen.

Not a big fan of the Kennedy's in general but you'd think the govt should reconsider a security detail given:



1) Military sacrifice by his "oldest" uncle in WWII



2) assassination of the next oldest uncle in 1963



& finally



3) assassination of his Dad during his 1968 Prez bid https://t.co/SLKoh2zsyQ — Daxbert (@daxbert) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

Again -- you don't have to be a fan of the Kennedy family, but you do have to be consistent and aware of the context of what RFK Jr. is requesting and why it's a thing in the first place.

You scare them RFK https://t.co/wmQdqvAI7w — Patriots Press (@Patriots1Press) December 23, 2023

Take those poll numbers with a grain of salt, but if the Left is really about democracy and the will of the people, RFK Jr.'s candidacy should be treated the same as Biden's and whoever the GOP nominee is.

That it's not speaks volumes about their actual view of 'democracy', doesn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!