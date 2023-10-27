RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder Arrested Twice

On Wednesday, an intruder climbed the fence at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s house, and was arrested. The suspect was released and immediately returned to RFK's house and was arrested again.

Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2023

Yikes.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has twice refused to grant Secret Service protection for our campaign. For full transparency, here are all the details, including the 3rd formal submission letter to Sec. Mayorkashttps://t.co/bHU96NoLqc — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2023

From the RFK Jr. campaign website:

On Wednesday an intruder was arrested after climbing a fence at the residence of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Protectors from Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA) detected and detained the intruder, who asked to see the candidate. The intruder was turned over to the LAPD. After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy's residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests. GDBA had notified the Secret Service about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate. Over the last several months, the campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, yet U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to approve the protection. Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier. Here is the third formal request sent to Sec. Mayorkas.

It is ridiculous that RFK Jr. does not have Secret Service protection, and that the Biden Administration continues to refuse it, despite 50+ years of protecting candidates.

At this point the administration is deliberately sending a message: they don't care, and they won't abide by basic norms of protection for opponents. https://t.co/ZyB6QZ6W9W — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 27, 2023

Exactly. They don't care.

The message they're sending is this:



There is no candidate but Biden. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 27, 2023

This is the message. Biden is the candidate, and anyone who challenges him is a threat, and will be treated accordingly.

Which is ironic, given that Kennedy seems to be taking more votes from Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, than from Biden.

Given that they are persecuting some opponents, even the lead candidate against them, this kind of thug politics isn't surprising. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) October 27, 2023

'Thug politics' is the perfect way to describe it.

The Biden Regime is criminal for going against protocol and not providing @RobertKennedyJr with Secret Service Protection.

Homeland Secretary Mayorkas is disgraceful. https://t.co/cRNBN8NEX0 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 27, 2023

Yes, they are. Despicable.

As a candidate, I think RFK Jr. is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, but that is irrelevant to the matter at hand. The man faces a real and persistent threat and deserves U.S. Secret Service protection. https://t.co/i4Tq6VS1XM — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 26, 2023

And this is the entire point: you don't have to like RFK Jr. or his politics.

But the fact remains: he is the independent candidate for president, and deserves the same protections offered to other candidates for the last half century. Especially when you consider the family history here.

The Secret Service started to protect Presidential candidates after this man’s father was killed by a Palestinian terrorist.



But the son doesn’t rate protection under Biden.



Wonder why? https://t.co/FGbRXGhoFZ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 27, 2023

Like we said. RFK Jr.'s father is the reason Secret Service protects presidential candidates in the first place.

Give this man Secret Service protection ffs https://t.co/1TdywU1uyz — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 27, 2023

Give it to him now.

I am full on baffled on why RFK Jr is refused protection. There is no good reason for if. https://t.co/uCHu73mYzQ — Conservative Knight⚔️🌲 (@ConserveKnight) October 27, 2023

None whatsoever.

Refusing RFK Jr Secret Service detail is a terrible miscalculation politically, and more importantly just a scumbag thing to do. Further evidence this election cycle will be chaotic, degenerate & totally off the rails.



Basic norms of decency & civility have long since departed. https://t.co/nBDRNpAsNN — Andrew Desmond (@beautifullybunk) October 27, 2023

Remember when Biden campaigned on restoring norms, decency, and civility? Good times.

Since RFK Jr. has submitted a third formal request for Secret Service protections, we'll keep an eye on what the Biden Administration does. But we won't hold our breath that they'll do the right thing.

