RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder Arrested Twice

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

On Wednesday, an intruder climbed the fence at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s house, and was arrested. The suspect was released and immediately returned to RFK's house and was arrested again.

Yikes.

From the RFK Jr. campaign website:

On Wednesday an intruder was arrested after climbing a fence at the residence of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Protectors from Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA) detected and detained the intruder, who asked to see the candidate. The intruder was turned over to the LAPD.

After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy's residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests.

GDBA had notified the Secret Service about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate.

Over the last several months, the campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, yet U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to approve the protection. Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier.

Here is the third formal request sent to Sec. Mayorkas.

It is ridiculous that RFK Jr. does not have Secret Service protection, and that the Biden Administration continues to refuse it, despite 50+ years of protecting candidates.

Exactly. They don't care.

This is the message. Biden is the candidate, and anyone who challenges him is a threat, and will be treated accordingly.

Which is ironic, given that Kennedy seems to be taking more votes from Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, than from Biden.

'Thug politics' is the perfect way to describe it.

Yes, they are. Despicable.

And this is the entire point: you don't have to like RFK Jr. or his politics.

But the fact remains: he is the independent candidate for president, and deserves the same protections offered to other candidates for the last half century. Especially when you consider the family history here.

Like we said. RFK Jr.'s father is the reason Secret Service protects presidential candidates in the first place.

Give it to him now.

None whatsoever.

Remember when Biden campaigned on restoring norms, decency, and civility? Good times.

Since RFK Jr. has submitted a third formal request for Secret Service protections, we'll keep an eye on what the Biden Administration does. But we won't hold our breath that they'll do the right thing.

***

