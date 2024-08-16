'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill Stein From Wisconsin Ballot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 16, 2024
Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

It's so weird how the so-called 'defenders of democracy' really, really don't want you to vote for anyone but them. And the lengths they'll go to in order to stop opponents from appearing on the ballot. They tried it with Trump. They tried it with RFK, Jr.

And now they're trying it with Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

More from The New York Post:

There are swing states, and then there are swing states like Wisconsin, where about 20,000 votes — fewer than 1% — have decided four of the Dairy State’s last presidential elections.

Even a few thousand votes siphoned off by a third-party presidential candidate could determine which direction Wisconsin’s coveted 10 electoral votes will go.

David Strang, the state’s Democratic National Committee deputy operations director, filed a complaint Wednesday challenging the ballot access of Wisconsin Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who won more than 30,000 votes here in the 2016 presidential election.

The complaint alleges the Wisconsin Green Party, which qualified for ballot status in 2022 when a candidate garnered 1% of the state’s vote, does not have qualified electors to put forward and therefore runs afoul of Wisconsin election law.

Don't ever let the Democratic Party tell you they care about democracy. They don't.

If they did, they'd welcome a challenge from Stein and beat her with ideas and policy.

Because reasons.

They really don't like that whole people voting for their preferred candidate part of democracy.

Feel the joy.

If they could, they would.

It sure is.

Democrats don't want you voting for those people.

Indeed it is.

Whatever it takes.

Save it for Democrats.

No lies detected.

This writer wouldn't vote for Jill Stein. She is a Leftist loon. But she should be allowed on the Wisconsin ballot. Especially since Kamala Harris is on the ballot and she got zero primary votes this year.

