The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill Stein From Wisconsin Ballot

It's so weird how the so-called 'defenders of democracy' really, really don't want you to vote for anyone but them. And the lengths they'll go to in order to stop opponents from appearing on the ballot. They tried it with Trump. They tried it with RFK, Jr.

And now they're trying it with Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Wisconsin Democrats move to block Jill Stein from ballot — which would likely boost Kamala Harris among pro-Palestine voters https://t.co/SVSUp1WBtI pic.twitter.com/on5rcMO3XM — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2024

More from The New York Post:

There are swing states, and then there are swing states like Wisconsin, where about 20,000 votes — fewer than 1% — have decided four of the Dairy State’s last presidential elections. Even a few thousand votes siphoned off by a third-party presidential candidate could determine which direction Wisconsin’s coveted 10 electoral votes will go. David Strang, the state’s Democratic National Committee deputy operations director, filed a complaint Wednesday challenging the ballot access of Wisconsin Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who won more than 30,000 votes here in the 2016 presidential election. The complaint alleges the Wisconsin Green Party, which qualified for ballot status in 2022 when a candidate garnered 1% of the state’s vote, does not have qualified electors to put forward and therefore runs afoul of Wisconsin election law.

Don't ever let the Democratic Party tell you they care about democracy. They don't.

If they did, they'd welcome a challenge from Stein and beat her with ideas and policy.

i thought dems wanted to save democracy. how is taking choices out of the voter's hands pro democracy? — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 16, 2024

Because reasons.

the people always whining about preserving democracy sure do a lot of things to stifle democracy 🤔 — James Winslow (@JamesWinslow3) August 16, 2024

They really don't like that whole people voting for their preferred candidate part of democracy.

The JOY™️ of Democracy from democrats — Fortified Verdad🥵 (@TheVerdadnow) August 16, 2024

Feel the joy.

Democrat Communist party strikes again...why not kick everyone off but Kamala...these people don't believe in democracy at all. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) August 16, 2024

If they could, they would.

The meaning of the word Democracy is rapidly changing into single party rule. — Nathan Lee (@Nathanielilee) August 16, 2024

It sure is.

I thought democrats wanted people voting in a democracy



It’s literally in their name https://t.co/LDrg7TiS01 — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 16, 2024

Democrats don't want you voting for those people.

What a generous way to say pro-Hamas https://t.co/bhRpdfQw1d — Renna (@RennaW) August 16, 2024

Indeed it is.

Whatever it takes to save democracy https://t.co/jzm1BzS57q — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 15, 2024

Whatever it takes.

Democrats have tried to take Trump off the ballot, they tried to get RFKjr off the ballot, and now Jill Stein.



Having ONE PARTY on the ballot to save "democracy ™️". https://t.co/nwviyrlrlF — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) August 16, 2024

Save it for Democrats.

Democrats do not give a flying f**k about democracy. They care about power and control by any means necessary https://t.co/8DuFx1P9QV — PossiblyUsefulThoughts (@nysportsfan1364) August 16, 2024

No lies detected.

This writer wouldn't vote for Jill Stein. She is a Leftist loon. But she should be allowed on the Wisconsin ballot. Especially since Kamala Harris is on the ballot and she got zero primary votes this year.