RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dropped his independent bid for president and endorsed Donald Trump.

Before the Trump endorsement, RFK Jr. pointed out in fairly brutal fashion why the Democrat cries of "we need to save democracy" are incredibly ironic considering what they've done this year.

The Democrats have had to destroy "democracy" in order to save it, apparently:

RFK Jr. absolutely SHREDS the Democratic Party for "abandoning democracy."



"It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption..." pic.twitter.com/hEXzre14T5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr: "I'm sorry to say that while Democracy may still be alive at the grassroots, it has become little more than a slogan for our political institutions, for our media, and for our government, and most sadly of all for me, the Democratic party." pic.twitter.com/27AZsJCt2F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr: "In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it." pic.twitter.com/0NxQ25V5zG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. also had choice words for the Democrat nominee and the party's convention this week:

RFK Jr calls out Kamala Harris for failing to give a single interview or speak to voters unscripted. pic.twitter.com/PH9ldLvuLs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr: "Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity of Vice President Harris based up...well, nothing." pic.twitter.com/jFuYOHpcWX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

He's absolutely right. The Harris campaign and all they say it's about is a Dem/media fabrication.

Harris has no policies on her campaign website, but, as RFK Jr., pointed out, the Democrats basically have one issue:

RFK Jr: "Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate?" pic.twitter.com/02PoOfou2F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

The Democrats are working quite hard to keep Harris' actual stance on the issues hidden away.

After blasting the Dems, Trump got another endorsement:

RFK Jr. suspends his campaign, throws his support behind Trump:



"Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place [...] and these are the principle causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to… pic.twitter.com/EMqxLfU9Y3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

That was quite a way to follow up the Democrats' convention.

Excellent and persuasive start to his speech. https://t.co/rRvtMuo4ti — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 23, 2024

RFK, Jr explains why he has left the Democrat party. This is very well said. I’ve taken the same path. Many of you have as well: pic.twitter.com/LglitPLHRC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 23, 2024

He pointed out what the media should also be highlighting if there was a shred of objectivity and honesty in the press.

Speaking of dishonest media, you could tell RFK Jr. was hitting a nerve based on who bailed out of coverage:

BREAKING: CNN and MSNBC cut away from the RFK Jr. announcement.



THEY. ARE. PANICKING. pic.twitter.com/5mtYzPCTMu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 23, 2024

CNN and MSNBC are allergic to reality checks.