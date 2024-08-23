Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but...
RFK Jr. SHREDS the Dem Party for 'Abandoning Democracy' Before Endorsing Trump

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dropped his independent bid for president and endorsed Donald Trump. 

Before the Trump endorsement, RFK Jr. pointed out in fairly brutal fashion why the Democrat cries of "we need to save democracy" are incredibly ironic considering what they've done this year. 

The Democrats have had to destroy "democracy" in order to save it, apparently: 

RFK Jr. also had choice words for the Democrat nominee and the party's convention this week:

He's absolutely right. The Harris campaign and all they say it's about is a Dem/media fabrication.

Harris has no policies on her campaign website, but, as RFK Jr., pointed out, the Democrats basically have one issue:

The Democrats are working quite hard to keep Harris' actual stance on the issues hidden away.

After blasting the Dems, Trump got another endorsement:

That was quite a way to follow up the Democrats' convention.

He pointed out what the media should also be highlighting if there was a shred of objectivity and honesty in the press. 

Speaking of dishonest media, you could tell RFK Jr. was hitting a nerve based on who bailed out of coverage:

CNN and MSNBC are allergic to reality checks.

